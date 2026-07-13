Pete Hall releases new book to help educators reach every student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional learning organization, is pleased to announce the release of Reaching and Teaching Kids Who Don't Fit in the Box: Making School Work for Every Student. The book is written by veteran school leader and renowned educational leadership expert Pete Hall, coauthor of the global bestseller Fostering Resilient Learners.

In his latest work, Hall addresses a persistent challenge in modern education: While every student has the potential to succeed, traditional school systems frequently prioritize a narrow, rigid path, often missing the unique strengths and needs of children who simply do not fit inside the conventional "box." Drawing on his extensive background in school leadership, Hall positions the book as a practical guide for expanding instructional approaches and strengthening student engagement in the classroom.

Featuring real-world student profiles, Hall delivers actionable strategies to support vulnerable and disconnected youth. He provides inclusive classroom frameworks, structural preparation models, and implementation tools designed for immediate integration into daily school routines, allowing professional learning communities to effectively support students who struggle to fit the standard mold.

Reaching and Teaching Kids Who Don't Fit in the Box is available for preorder on SolutionTree.com.

About the Author

Pete Hall is a retired educator and currently serves as president and CEO of EducationHall. After a teaching career that spanned grades preK–8 in three states, Hall served 12 years as a principal at Anderson Elementary in Washoe County School District, Nevada, and at Sheridan Elementary and Shaw Middle in Spokane Public Schools, Washington. Under his leadership, each school received awards recognizing academic performance, growth, and student achievement.

About Solution Tree

For over 26 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti, online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about Solution Tree.

Contact

Solution Tree

Scott Brown, Chief Marketing Officer

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800.733.6786 ext. 908

SOURCE Solution Tree