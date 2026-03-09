Solution Tree Acquires Dirigo Literacy, Expanding Comprehensive K-12 Literacy Solutions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a premier provider of K–12 professional development resources and services for educators, has acquired literacy company Dirigo Literacy in a move to improve literacy outcomes for all students through high-quality, evidence-based professional development for educators. This acquisition boosts Solution Tree's position as a premier provider of comprehensive evidence-based literacy solutions for schools, districts, and states.

Founded in 2024 by literacy expert, former classroom teacher, teacher educator, reading researcher, and current World Literacy Foundation board member Dr. Molly Ness, Dirigo Literacy specializes in providing tailored support for teachers, administrators, and policymakers, including the implementation of high-quality instructional materials, data-driven decision making, and comprehensive literacy reform initiatives. Ness's proprietary Dirigo Literacy Framework, known as the Upward Spiral of Literacy, integrates individual student skill development with classroom-, school-, and district-level practices, promoting lifelong reading and writing. This acquisition expands Solution Tree's offerings for schools, districts, and states with school-improvement plans that include:

Aligning instruction with the science of reading or evidence-based literacy practices





Implementing comprehensive literacy reform initiatives





Building print-rich, literacy-centered school cultures





Using high-quality instructional materials and data-driven decision making





Scaling evidence-based literacy practices systemwide

"We are thrilled to welcome Molly Ness and Dirigo Literacy to the Solution Tree family," said Cameron Rains, CEO of Solution Tree. "This acquisition allows us to deliver an unparalleled, research-based literacy solution that combines innovative coaching, systemwide support, and professional learning aligned with evidence-based literacy practices. The newly designed Dirigo Literacy Framework has the potential to positively reshape school and district literacy practices, ensuring more students are not only reading and writing well but also with joy and purpose. This aligns with our vision at Solution Tree of transforming education worldwide to ensure learning for all."

Dirigo Literacy's Approach:

Molly Ness and the Dirigo Literacy team of researchers, literacy coaches, classroom teachers, school and district leaders, authors, and national and international speakers support schools, districts, and states in implementing research-validated literacy practices through professional development, coaching, and reform initiatives.

The Dirigo Literacy Framework and its Upward Spiral of Literacy emphasize reciprocity and momentum toward positive literacy outcomes, with a primary end goal: joyful and purposeful reading and writing for meaning. The framework integrates key components that teachers and school leaders can positively shape:

Skills that support students in becoming lifelong readers: oral language, foundational skills, word knowledge, and self-regulated text engagement





External factors that influence literacy development: literacy-rich environments, evidence-based literacy instruction, and courageous literacy leadership

"When we build children's literacy skills, we increase the likelihood of academic, career, and lifetime success. Literacy is an issue of social justice; this moment in our nation's literacy landscape affords a unique opportunity—with so many conversations about reading and writing," said Dr. Molly Ness. "Partnering with Solution Tree enables us to empower more teachers and school leaders with evidence-based literacy instruction."

Solution Tree will expand literacy offerings aligned with the Dirigo Literacy Framework, including K–12 professional development, literacy events, books and other thought leadership in the coming months. By combining Solution Tree's 28-year legacy of collaborative professional learning with Dirigo Literacy's research-intensive expertise, the partnership establishes a new standard for literacy support—focused on research-based, results-driven services that improve learning outcomes for students.

About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement.

