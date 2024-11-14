Peter Bamber Joins Needham Bank as First Vice President, IT Security Program Officer

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is pleased to announce that Peter Bamber joined the Information Technology (IT) team as First Vice President, IT Security Program Officer. Reporting to Keith Phelps, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Mr. Bamber is responsible for IT security oversight and day-to-day maintenance of IT security functions.

With over 15 years of experience designing, implementing, and managing comprehensive security and risk programs, Mr. Bamber has a deep understanding of cybersecurity and IT. Most recently, he served as the Director of Information Security for Cambridge Trust Company, where he led a team of information security and risk specialists to ensure the safety of privileged data across 30 locations to a multibillion-dollar organization. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of Information Security Services for Security Management Partners.

"Peter's IT experience and proven track record of managing complex security environments are exactly what we need as we continue to enhance our cybersecurity," said Mr. Phelps. "I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"I am excited to join Needham Bank and look forward to working with the talented IT team to ensure the safety of our data assets," stated Mr. Bamber.

Mr. Bamber received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He also completed Information Security Management System lead auditor training and holds several certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Risk and Information Systems Control, and Certified Information Systems Auditor. He is also a member of several professional organizations, including the Information Systems Certification Consortium, the Information Systems Security Association, the InfraGard National Members Alliance, and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

