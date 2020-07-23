Peter Berg Named Florida Business Broker of the Year

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Berg, Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors, was named the #1 Top Dollar Producer for 2019 for all business brokers in the State of Florida. The annual award, presented by the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF), evaluates dollar volume of all business brokers throughout the state in determining the honor. The award was recently announced. This is the 8th time Berg has won the prestigious honor.

"Peter has always gone the extra mile in working with buyers and sellers and reaching a successful outcome on even the most complex transactions," said Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors. "His tireless efforts and creative solutions to obstacles are remarkable – and we are proud of his achievements."

Berg says he is fortunate to have the trust of business owners with interesting and profitable businesses to sell. "There are many companies that present challenges and completing the transaction is never a given until we are at the closing table – and sometimes not even then," he says. "It is rewarding to be able to help turn an owner's sweat into equity and allow them to retire or move forward with other opportunities in their lives. I am blessed to have such a great company and teammates supporting me and I look forward to helping other business owners achieve their objectives."

Berg is a Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) and an M&A Master Intermediary (M&AMI) as recognized by the industry associations IBBA and the M&A Source. He joined Transworld in 2000 and is celebrating his 20th year with the company. He is also a shareholder and sits on the Transworld board of directors. He specializes in selling businesses with valuations between $2 mil and $100 mil.

Transworld Business Advisors is the largest business brokerage firm in the world with 600 professionals in over 220 offices in 40 states and 16 countries. The company specializes in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, service, technology, and online businesses. Currently, Transworld has more than 5,000 exclusive business listings. Contact Peter Berg at [email protected] or 954-907-3007. For more information about Transworld, visit the web site at www.tworld.com or www.transworldma.com.

SOURCE Transworld Business Advisors

