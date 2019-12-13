Peter Bergman and Henrik Grind Appointed as General Managers

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Bergman has been appointed as General Manager for The Boliden Area. For the last two years, Peter has been General Manager in Kevitsa and before that he worked as Mine Manager in Kankberg, Maurliden and acting General Manager at Aitik.

Peter's successor as General Manager for Kevitsa will be Henrik Grind. Henrik has long experience in Boliden as well as from several top management positions outside Boliden. For the last five years he has been Manager International Exploration at Boliden.

All changes will take effect from 2020-01-01.

