Peter J. Armenio Joins Cahill's New York Office as Intellectual Property Litigation Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Peter J. Armenio has joined the firm as partner in the litigation group in New York, strengthening its Life Sciences Patent Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practices.

Mr. Armenio will serve as Co-Chair of Cahill's Life Sciences Patent Litigation practice and Co-Chair of its Intellectual Property Litigation practice. His practice focuses on patent litigation and he provides counsel on matters regarding pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and DNA diagnostic and sequencing technologies. He also represents clients in a wide range of other patent and related commercial matters in courts across the country and in national and international arbitrations. He has represented clients from three continents – North America, Europe, and Asia – ranging from the Fortune 100 to start-ups.

"We have committed ourselves as a firm to attracting the industry's leading practitioners in select, key areas," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "Today's announcement delivers on that promise in the field of intellectual property litigation, and we could not be more excited for Peter's arrival."

"Peter joins us having represented some of the biggest names in pharma, providing counsel on numerous blockbuster drugs and other key matters across the medical, life sciences and financial industries," said David Januszewski, Chair of Cahill's Litigation Department. "His track record is nothing short of astounding, and he fits hand in glove with our existing practice."

"Industry demand for top litigators in IP has never been stronger, and Peter can be described in no other way. Life sciences patent litigation, in particular, is quickly evolving as pharma companies move to large molecules," said Gerald J. Flattmann, Jr., Co-Chair of Cahill's Life Sciences Patent Litigation practice group and Co-Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation group. "With such significant investments, complex legal strategies are also required to ensure a product's proper protection. Our growing team stands ready to guide companies facing these and other IP challenges."

"The field of IP litigation is having an extraordinary moment. I am delighted to make this move and embark on an exciting new chapter, helping grow Cahill's already impressive practice," said Mr. Armenio.

Mr. Armenio received his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A. from Bucknell University.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant litigation, corporate transactions, and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

