Peter J. Armenio Joins Cahill's New York Office as Intellectual Property Litigation Partner

News provided by

CAHILL GORDON & REINDEL LLP

24 Jan, 2024, 23:37 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Peter J. Armenio has joined the firm as partner in the litigation group in New York, strengthening its Life Sciences Patent Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practices.

Continue Reading
Peter J. Armenio of Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
Peter J. Armenio of Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Mr. Armenio will serve as Co-Chair of Cahill's Life Sciences Patent Litigation practice and Co-Chair of its Intellectual Property Litigation practice. His practice focuses on patent litigation and he provides counsel on matters regarding pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and DNA diagnostic and sequencing technologies. He also represents clients in a wide range of other patent and related commercial matters in courts across the country and in national and international arbitrations. He has represented clients from three continents – North America, Europe, and Asia – ranging from the Fortune 100 to start-ups.

"We have committed ourselves as a firm to attracting the industry's leading practitioners in select, key areas," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "Today's announcement delivers on that promise in the field of intellectual property litigation, and we could not be more excited for Peter's arrival."

"Peter joins us having represented some of the biggest names in pharma, providing counsel on numerous blockbuster drugs and other key matters across the medical, life sciences and financial industries," said David Januszewski, Chair of Cahill's Litigation Department. "His track record is nothing short of astounding, and he fits hand in glove with our existing practice."

"Industry demand for top litigators in IP has never been stronger, and Peter can be described in no other way. Life sciences patent litigation, in particular, is quickly evolving as pharma companies move to large molecules," said Gerald J. Flattmann, Jr., Co-Chair of Cahill's Life Sciences Patent Litigation practice group and Co-Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation group. "With such significant investments, complex legal strategies are also required to ensure a product's proper protection. Our growing team stands ready to guide companies facing these and other IP challenges." 

"The field of IP litigation is having an extraordinary moment. I am delighted to make this move and embark on an exciting new chapter, helping grow Cahill's already impressive practice," said Mr. Armenio.

Mr. Armenio received his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A. from Bucknell University.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant litigation, corporate transactions, and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE CAHILL GORDON & REINDEL LLP

Also from this source

Peter J. Rooney and James Z. Fang Join Cahill's New York Office as M&A and Corporate Advisory Partners

Peter J. Rooney and James Z. Fang Join Cahill's New York Office as M&A and Corporate Advisory Partners

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Peter J. Rooney and James Z. Fang have joined the firm as partners in the M&A and Corporate Advisory ...
Frank Weigand Joins Cahill's New York Office as Trading and Markets Partner

Frank Weigand Joins Cahill's New York Office as Trading and Markets Partner

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Frank Weigand has joined the firm as a partner and Chair of the firm's Trading & Markets practice....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.