BD Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Revenue of $4.7 billion increased 5.2% as reported, 2.6% FXN

GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $(0.13) and $2.90, respectively

Executed a $2.0 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program and retired $2.1 billion of debt in the quarter

Company reaffirms revenue growth guidance, raises full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance1

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter, which ended March 31, 2026.

"We delivered a solid second quarter, with revenue, margins and EPS all ahead of our expectations," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Execution was broad-based, with more than 90% of the business delivering mid‑single‑digit growth, strong performance from our growth platforms and ongoing margin momentum from BD Excellence. Based on our first‑half performance and improved visibility into the balance of the year, we are raising our full‑year adjusted EPS guidance and reaffirming our revenue growth expectations. We remain focused on disciplined execution of our New BD strategy, including advancing our commercial and innovation initiatives across key growth platforms, expanding margins, and delivering on our capital allocation framework, all to drive sustainable long‑term shareholder value."

1BD does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted diluted EPS guidance to the comparable GAAP measure. See the discussion below under "Full Year Fiscal 2026 Guidance."

Recent Business Highlights

Medical Essentials: Announced the commercial launch of the BD ® CentroVena One™ Insertion System , the first all-in-one central venous catheter (CVC) insertion device on the market designed to simplify central line placement and enhance patient safety in acute settings.

Connected Care: Announced a strategic partnership with Wellstar Health System to advance patient care and safety with medication management powered by AI, building a more connected approach from the pharmacy to the bedside by integrating the BD ® Pyxis™ Pro and BD ® Alaris™ Platforms to give clinicians clearer insight, greater accuracy and simple automation. Launched the BD ® Pyxis™ Pro Dispensing Solution and BD ® Incada™ Connected Care Platform in Europe, leveraging advanced automation and AI‑driven insights to improve medication management efficiency and safety across pharmacy settings. Launched the HemoSphere Stream™ Module , expanding access to continuous, noninvasive blood pressure monitoring with real‑time arterial waveform data across compatible bedside monitors and care settings. Announced a partnership with Sinteco to expand advanced robotics for end‑to‑end connected medication management , streamlining pharmacy operations and supporting higher‑quality care. Earned three 2026 Best in KLAS Awards with BD Pyxis™ MedStation™ ES recognized for Automated Dispensing Cabinets and the BD Alaris™ Infusion System for Traditional and EHR-Integrated Smart Pumps.

Interventional: Received CE Marking for the Revello™ Vascular Covered Stent , advancing BD's peripheral vascular portfolio with a next-generation endovascular solution for iliac artery treatment. Received CE Marking for the Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft , advancing portal hypertension care with a next‑generation interventional solution for patients with advanced liver disease. Received FDA 510(k) clearance for Surgiphor™ 1000mL , the first and only 1000 mL antimicrobial wound irrigation system designed for powered lavage, enabling standardized, OR‑ready irrigation.

BD named a Top 100 Global Innovator by LexisNexis, reflecting the strength of BD's innovation engine and contributions to sustainable growth, margin expansion and competitive advantage.

Basis of Presentation— Continuing Operations

On February 9, 2026, the company completed the spin-off of BD's former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business and the combination of the business with Waters Corporation ("Waters"). The historical results of the former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business, which was previously the Life Sciences segment, are reflected as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Financial information presented in this release reflects BD's results on a continuing operations basis. Prior periods have been recast to conform to this presentation.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Operating Results





Three Months Ended March 31, Reported

Change Foreign Currency

Neutral Change1 (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

2026

2025 Revenues

$ 4,714

$ 4,480

5.2 %

2.6 % Reported Diluted Earnings per Share

$ (0.13)

$ 0.55

(123.6) %

(130.9) % Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1

$ 2.90

$ 2.79

3.9 %

1.1 %



1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures in the attached financial tables.

Geographic Results

Revenues (Millions of dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, Reported

Change Foreign Currency

Neutral Change1

2026

2025 United States

$ 2,917

$ 2,776

5.1 %

5.1 % International

$ 1,797

$ 1,704

5.5 %

(1.4) % Total Revenues

$ 4,714

$ 4,480

5.2 %

2.6 %



1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures in the attached financial tables.

Segment Results

Revenues (Millions of dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, Reported

Change Foreign Currency

Neutral Change1

2026

2025 Medical Essentials2

$ 1,647

$ 1,573

4.7 %

1.7 % Connected Care2

$ 1,120

$ 1,068

4.9 %

3.2 % BioPharma Systems2

$ 590

$ 575

2.5 %

(1.8) % Interventional2

$ 1,357

$ 1,264

7.3 %

5.3 % Total Revenues

$ 4,714

$ 4,480

5.2 %

2.6 %



1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures in the attached financial tables. 2Effective October 1, 2025, the company reorganized its organizational units into five distinct, separately-managed segments, which are based on the nature of the company's product and service offerings. Subsequent to the spin-off of the company's former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business and the combination of the business with Waters, the Life Sciences segment was eliminated, leaving the Company with four distinct, separately-managed segments. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect the reorganization on a continuing operations basis.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The company updates its full year fiscal 2026 guidance as follows:



Updated New BD Guidance as of May 7, 2026 Prior New BD Guidance as of February 9, 2026 GAAP Revenue Growth Low single-digit plus Low single-digit plus Revenue Growth (FXN) Low single-digit Low single-digit





Adjusted Diluted EPS $12.52 to $12.72 $12.35 to $12.65

BD's guidance for full year fiscal 2026 reflects numerous assumptions that could affect its business, based on the information management has reviewed as of this date. Management will discuss its guidance and several of its assumptions on its second fiscal quarter earnings call.

The company's expected adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal 2026 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, such as, among other things, the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, separation-related costs, and certain tax matters. BD does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted diluted EPS guidance to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of BD's financial performance. We also present our revenue growth for our 2026 fiscal year after adjusting for the illustrative impact of foreign currency translation. BD believes that this adjustment allows investors to better evaluate BD's anticipated underlying revenue performance for our 2026 fiscal year in relation to our underlying 2025 fiscal year performance.

Conference Call and Presentation Materials

BD will host an audio webcast today for the public, investors, analysts and news media to discuss its second quarter results. The audio webcast will be broadcast live on BD's website, www.bd.com/investors, at 8 a.m. (ET) Thursday, May 7, 2026. Accompanying slides will be available on BD's website, www.bd.com/investors at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET). The conference call will be available for replay on BD's website, www.bd.com/investors. Alternatively, you can dial into the replay at 800-688-9445 (domestic) and 402-220-1371 (international) through the close of business on Thursday, May 14, 2026. A confirmation number is not needed to access the replay.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Financial Tables

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These include revenue growth rates on a currency-neutral basis and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. BD management believes that the use of non-GAAP measures to adjust for items that are considered by management to be outside of BD's underlying operational results or that affect period-to-period comparability helps investors to gain a better understanding of our performance year-over-year, to analyze underlying trends in our businesses, to analyze our operating results, and to understand future prospects. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to measure and forecast the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. We believe presenting such adjusted metrics provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by BD management for its operational decision-making and for comparison to other companies within the medical technology industry. Although BD's management believes non-GAAP results are useful in evaluating the performance of its business, its reliance on these measures is limited since items excluded from such measures may have a material impact on BD's net income, earnings per share or cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, management typically uses non-GAAP results in conjunction with GAAP results to address these limitations. BD strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP measures used by BD may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

We present adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter and the first six months of fiscal year 2026, and the corresponding prior periods, after eliminating items we believe are not part of our ordinary operations and affect the comparability of the periods presented. Adjusted diluted earnings per share includes adjustments for the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, integration and restructuring costs, transaction costs, separation-related costs, certain product remediation costs, certain legal matters, certain investment gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, certain pension settlement costs, and the impact of the extinguishment of debt.

We also present revenue growth rates for the second quarter and the first six months of fiscal year 2026 over the corresponding prior periods on a currency-neutral basis after eliminating the effect of foreign currency translation, where applicable. We also show the growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share compared to the prior year periods after eliminating the impact of foreign currency translation to further enable investors to evaluate BD's underlying earnings performance compared to the prior period. We calculate foreign currency-neutral percentages by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of results on a foreign currency-neutral basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors' ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to the prior periods.

New BD refers to BD post the separation of the Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business from BD.

Reconciliations of these and other non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables. Within the attached financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

***

This press release and accompanying audio webcast on May 7, 2026 contain certain estimates and other forward-looking statements (as defined under Federal securities laws) regarding BD's future prospects and performance, including, but not limited to, statements relating to future revenues, margins, earnings per share, leverage targets and capital deployment. All such statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions of BD and involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement. With respect to such forward-looking statements, a number of factors could cause actual results to vary materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to macroeconomic conditions and their impact on our operations and healthcare spending generally, including any impact related to the imposition of (and changing policies around) new and existing tariffs enacted by the U.S. government (and related countermeasures by non-U.S. governments), or our ability to mitigate the impact of such tariffs, including developments regarding refunds of certain tariffs; import or export licensing requirements and other governmental restrictions; reductions in U.S. government funding for healthcare, disruptions in global transportation networks or other aspects of our supply chain on our ability to source raw materials, components and energy sources needed to produce our products; inflationary pressures, currency and interest rate fluctuations, global oil prices and increased borrowing costs; conditions in international markets, including geopolitical developments such as the continuation and/or escalation of evolving situations in Iran and the Middle East region (which could result in continued disruption of transportation lanes and global energy supplies, as well as increases in global oil prices and adversely affect our supply chain costs, ability to source raw materials and components and our ability to deliver product to customers), Ukraine and Asia; competitive factors, including changing customer and patient preferences and requirements, such as decreased demand for our products as a result of changes to U.S. federal and state policies (such as for pharmaceutical products and vaccines, and increased demand for products utilizing emerging technologies (such as artificial intelligence ("AI")), as well as new products or novel medical therapies introduced by competitors; changes in research and development efforts, investment or suspension by pharmaceuticals companies with regard to vaccine development; changes in reimbursement practices and coverage policies and third-party payer cost containment measures and health insurance coverage levels and costs; decreases or delays in purchases of our products due to reduced research and development spending; product efficacy or safety concerns and related regulatory actions, changes to the labeled indications or permitted uses of our products, non-compliance with applicable regulatory requirements regarding our products, including marketing authorization, registration, quality system and manufacturing requirements (including as a result of product modifications), or other factors that could result in product recalls, field actions, lost revenue, restrictions on our ability to continue selling existing products or commercialize new products (including limitations on future product clearances or approvals and the imposition of civil penalties); increased exposure to product liability or other claims and damage to our reputation (including products we acquire through acquisitions); changes to legislation or regulations that may impact U.S. or foreign healthcare systems, changes in medical or clinical practices or in customer and patient preferences, efforts to improve compliance of healthcare practitioners, potential cuts or freezes in healthcare spending and/or governmental or private measures to contain healthcare costs, such as China's volume-based procurement tender process or changes in pricing and reimbursement policies, which could result in reduced demand for our products or downward pricing pressure; policy and regulatory changes that may be implemented by the U.S. government, including the further elimination, downsizing and/or reduced funding of certain government agencies and programs, as well as further changes in the policy positions of such agencies (including those related to pharmaceutical products and vaccines); other new or changing laws and regulations impacting our business, including changes in tax laws, new and changing environmental laws and regulations (such as those related to sustainability, climate change or materials of concern) and new and changing cybersecurity, AI or privacy laws; other changes in laws impacting international trade or anti-corruption and bribery, or changes in reporting requirements or enforcement practices with respect to such laws; the adverse impact on our business or products of past, current or future information and technology system disruptions, breaches or breakdowns, including through cyberattacks, ransom attacks or cyber-intrusion, and any investigations, legal proceedings, liability, expense or reputational damage arising in connection with any such events; any adverse impact related to the development, deployment and use of AI in our products and business operations; labor disruptions; our suppliers' ability to provide products needed for our operations and BD's ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; increases in raw material, component, labor, duties, freight, energy and other production costs and their effect on, among other things, the cost of producing BD's products; adverse changes in regional, national or foreign economic conditions, including any impact on our ability to access credit markets and finance our operations; risks relating to our overall indebtedness; the possible impact of natural disasters and public health crises on our business and the global healthcare system, which could decrease demand for our products, disrupt our operations or the operations of our customers and companies within our supply chain, or increase transportation costs; interruptions in our manufacturing or sterilization processes or those of our third-party providers, including any restrictions placed on the use of ethylene oxide for sterilization; pricing and market pressures; difficulties inherent in product development, delays in product introductions and uncertainty of market acceptance of new products; the overall timing of the replacement or remediation of the BD Alaris™ Infusion System and return to market in the U.S., which may be impacted by, among other things, customer readiness, supply continuity and our continued engagement with the FDA; our ability to achieve our projected level or mix of product sales; our ability to successfully integrate any businesses we acquire; uncertainties of litigation, investigations, regulatory actions, subpoenas, settlements, fines, penalties and/or other sanctions (as described in BD's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")); the issuance of new or revised accounting standards; risks associated with the separation of our former BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions and the combination of the business with Waters, including factors that could diminish our benefits from the transaction; our ability to execute our New BD strategy, Excellence Unleashed, as expected; and other factors discussed in BD's filings with the SEC. Tariff commentary is based on tariff policies in effect as of May 6, 2026. International trade policies, trade restrictions and tariffs (and related countermeasures and developments regarding refunds of certain tariffs) are rapidly evolving and there can be no assurance as to how the landscape may change and what the ultimate impact on our guidance and results of operations will be. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

% Change Revenues

$ 4,714



$ 4,480



5.2















Cost of products sold

2,560



2,619



(2.3)

Selling and administrative expense

1,213



1,117



8.6

Research and development expense

249



232



7.3

Integration, restructuring and transaction expense

533



93



471.5

Other operating expense, net

66



35



88.5

Total Operating Costs and Expenses

4,620



4,097



12.8

Operating Income

93



383



(75.6)















Interest expense

(149)



(150)



(0.7)

Interest income

9



5



102.6

Other income (expense), net

86



(36)



335.8

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

39



201



(80.5)

Income tax provision

76



43



75.1

Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

(37)



158



(123.1)

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax

(274)



150



(283.0)

Net (Loss) Income

$ (311)



$ 308



(201.0)















Basic Earnings Per Share











(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

$ (0.13)



$ 0.55



(123.6)

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations

(0.98)



0.52



(288.5)

Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (1.11)



$ 1.07



(203.7)















Diluted Earnings Per Share











(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

$ (0.13)



$ 0.55



(123.6)

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations

(0.98)



0.52



(288.5)

Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (1.11)



$ 1.07



(203.7)















Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands)











Basic

280,640

287,293



Diluted

280,640

287,737





BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)









Six Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

% Change Revenues

$ 9,200



$ 8,813



4.4















Cost of products sold

4,994



5,155



(3.1)

Selling and administrative expense

2,442



2,272



7.5

Research and development expense

484



476



1.8

Integration, restructuring and transaction expense

640



182



252.2

Other operating expense, net

78



63



24.4

Total Operating Costs and Expenses

8,639



8,147



6.0

Operating Income

562



665



(15.6)















Interest expense

(302)



(305)



(1.0)

Interest income

13



27



(52.5)

Other income (expense), net

78



(50)



257.1

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

350



337



3.9

Income tax provision

76



33



132.6

Net Income from Continuing Operations

274



304



(10.0)

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax

(202)



306



(166.1)

Net Income

$ 72



$ 611



(88.3)















Basic Earnings Per Share











Income from Continuing Operations

$ 0.97



$ 1.06



(8.5)

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations

(0.72)



1.06



(167.9)

Basic Earnings per Share

$ 0.25



$ 2.12



(88.2)















Diluted Earnings Per Share











Income from Continuing Operations

$ 0.96



$ 1.05



(8.6)

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations

(0.71)



1.06



(167.0)

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.25



$ 2.11



(88.2)















Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands)











Basic

283,138

288,411



Diluted

284,634

289,193





BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)













March 31, 2026

September 30, 2025 Assets







Cash and equivalents

$ 813



$ 567

Restricted cash

202



210

Short-term investments

3



8

Trade receivables, net

2,205



2,396

Inventories

3,357



3,149

Prepaid expenses and other

1,432



1,379

Current assets of discontinued operations

—



1,545

Total Current Assets

8,012



9,255

Property, plant and equipment, net

6,082



6,383

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

34,303



35,190

Other assets

2,434



2,383

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

—



2,114

Total Assets

$ 50,832



$ 55,325

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current debt obligations

$ 2,573



$ 1,559

Other current liabilities

5,934



6,106

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

—



648

Long-term debt

14,706



17,620

Long-term employee benefit obligations

1,026



1,027

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

2,460



2,632

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

—



342

Shareholders' equity

24,133



25,390

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 50,832



$ 55,325



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)



Six Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025 Operating Activities







Net income

$ 72



$ 611

Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(202)



306

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

274



304

Depreciation and amortization

1,134



1,131

Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net

(80)



(947)

Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operating Activities

1,328



489

Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(233)



(219)

Maturities and sales of investments

23



413

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired and adjustments

—



13

Other, net

(111)



(136)

Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Continuing Investing Activities

(322)



71

Financing Activities







Change in short-term debt

328



340

Distribution from spin-off entity, net

3,857



—

Payments of debt

(2,000)



(875)

Repurchases of common stock

(2,250)



(750)

Dividends paid

(589)



(600)

Other, net

(63)



(81)

Net Cash Used for Continuing Financing Activities

(716)



(1,966)

Discontinued Operations







Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities

(73)



368

Net cash used for investing activities

(53)



(59)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

71



(3)

Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Discontinued Operations

(55)



306

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents and restricted cash

3



(11)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents and restricted cash

238



(1,111)

Opening Cash and Equivalents and Restricted Cash

777



1,792

Closing Cash and Equivalents and Restricted Cash

$ 1,015



$ 681



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)



United States

International

Total



























% Change













% Change



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

FX Impact

Reported

FXN

2026

2025

FX Impact

Reported

FXN Medical Essentials (1)



















































Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 712



$ 687



3.7



$ 451



$ 430



$ 31



4.9



(2.2)



$ 1,163



$ 1,117



$ 31



4.1



1.4 Specimen Management

253



242



4.5



231



213



17



8.1



0.3



484



456



17



6.2



2.5 Total

$ 965



$ 929



3.9



$ 682



$ 643



$ 47



6.0



(1.4)



$ 1,647



$ 1,573



$ 47



4.7



1.7





















































Connected Care (1)



















































Medication Management Solutions

$ 660



$ 662



(0.2)



$ 168



$ 149



$ 14



12.7



3.3



$ 829



$ 811



$ 14



2.2



0.4 Advanced Patient Monitoring

180



155



15.9



112



102



4



10.0



6.2



292



257



4



13.6



12.0 Total

$ 840



$ 817



2.9



$ 280



$ 251



$ 18



11.6



4.5



$ 1,120



$ 1,068



$ 18



4.9



3.2





















































BioPharma Systems(1)(2)

$ 178



$ 149



19.4



$ 411



$ 426



$ 25



(3.4)



(9.2)



$ 590



$ 575



$ 25



2.5



(1.8)





















































Interventional (1)



















































Peripheral Intervention

$ 279



$ 269



3.9



$ 236



$ 212



$ 15



11.1



4.1



$ 515



$ 481



$ 15



7.1



4.0 Urology and Critical Care

351



323



8.6



79



77



4



3.0



(2.3)



430



400



4



7.5



6.5 Surgery

303



289



4.9



109



94



7



14.9



7.3



411



383



7



7.4



5.5 Total

$ 933



$ 880



6.0



$ 423



$ 384



$ 26



10.4



3.6



$ 1,357



$ 1,264



$ 26



7.3



5.3





















































Total Revenues from Continuing Operations

$ 2,917



$ 2,776



5.1



$ 1,797



$ 1,704



$ 116



5.5



(1.4)



$ 4,714



$ 4,480



$ 116



5.2



2.6





(1) Effective October 1, 2025, the Company reorganized its organizational units into five distinct, separately-managed segments, which were based on the nature of the Company's product and service offerings. Subsequent to the spin-off of the company's former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business (which was previously the Life Sciences segment) and the combination of the business with Waters on February 9, 2026, the Life Sciences segment was eliminated, leaving the Company with four distinct, separately-managed segments. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect the reorganization on a continuing operations basis. (2) The BioPharma Systems segment is comprised of the Company's former Pharmaceutical Systems organizational unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS Six Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















United States

International

Total



























% Change













% Change



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

FX Impact

Reported

FXN

2026

2025

FX Impact

Reported

FXN Medical Essentials (1)



















































Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 1,405



$ 1,381



1.7



$ 886



$ 860



$ 43



3.0



(1.9)



$ 2,291



$ 2,241



$ 43



2.2



0.3

Specimen Management

498



481



3.7



453



437



24



3.8



(1.7)



951



917



24



3.7



1.1

Total

$ 1,903



$ 1,861



2.2



$ 1,340



$ 1,297



$ 67



3.3



(1.9)



$ 3,242



$ 3,158



$ 67



2.7



0.6























































Connected Care (1)



















































Medication Management Solutions

$ 1,339



$ 1,321



1.4



$ 324



$ 291



$ 20



11.3



4.4



$ 1,663



$ 1,612



$ 20



3.1



1.9

Advanced Patient Monitoring

358



314



14.1



231



215



6



7.5



4.9



589



528



6



11.4



10.4

Total

$ 1,697



$ 1,635



3.8



$ 555



$ 506



$ 26



9.7



4.6



$ 2,252



$ 2,141



$ 26



5.2



4.0























































BioPharma Systems(1)(2)

$ 329



$ 253



29.9



$ 690



$ 740



$ 32



(6.7)



(11.0)



$ 1,019



$ 993



$ 32



2.6



(0.6)























































Interventional (1)



















































Peripheral Intervention

$ 545



$ 522



4.5



$ 456



$ 432



$ 21



5.3



0.6



$ 1,000



$ 954



$ 21



4.9



2.7

Urology and Critical Care

690



629



9.8



167



160



5



4.3



1.0



857



789



5



8.6



8.0

Surgery

613



591



3.6



217



187



10



16.2



10.7



829



778



10



6.6



5.3

Total

$ 1,847



$ 1,742



6.1



$ 839



$ 779



$ 36



7.7



3.1



$ 2,687



$ 2,521



$ 36



6.6



5.2























































Total Revenues from Continuing Operations

$ 5,776



$ 5,490



5.2



$ 3,424



$ 3,322



$ 161



3.1



(1.8)



$ 9,200



$ 8,813



$ 160



4.4



2.6







(1) Effective October 1, 2025, the Company reorganized its organizational units into five distinct, separately-managed segments, which were based on the nature of the Company's product and service offerings. Subsequent to the spin-off of the company's former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business (which was previously the Life Sciences segment) and the combination of the business with Waters on February 9, 2026, the Life Sciences segment was eliminated, leaving the Company with four distinct, separately-managed segments. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect the reorganization on a continuing operations basis. (2) The BioPharma Systems segment is comprised of the Company's former Pharmaceutical Systems organizational unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Change

Translational FX

FXN

Change

Change %

FXN

Change % Reported Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.13)



$ 0.55



$ (0.68)



$ 0.04



$ (0.72)



(123.6) %

(130.9) % Purchase accounting adjustments ($368 million and $543 million pre-tax, respectively) (1) 1.31



1.89







0.01













Integration costs ($46 million and $26 million pre-tax, respectively) (2) 0.16



0.09







—













Restructuring costs ($487 million and $66 million pre-tax, respectively) (2) 1.73



0.23







0.02













Separation-related items ($40 million pre-tax) (3) 0.14



—







—













Product, litigation, and other items ($132 million and $139 million pre-tax, respectively) (4) 0.47



0.48







—













Impacts of debt extinguishment (($122) million pre-tax) (0.43)



—







—













Dilutive impact (5) (0.01)



—







—













Tax impact of specified items and other tax related (($97) million and ($129) million, respectively) (0.35)



(0.45)







—













Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 2.90



$ 2.79



$ 0.11



$ 0.08



$ 0.03



3.9 %

1.1 %





















































































(1) Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions. (2) Represents costs associated with integration and restructuring activities. Restructuring costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026 reflect non-cash asset impairment charges of $450 million across all reportable segments based upon the Company's commitment to exit certain operational activities and projects which no longer align with and facilitate its current operational strategy, Excellence Unleashed. These exit actions are aimed at simplifying the Company's operations and aligning resources behind its most value-creating platforms. The impairment charges are primarily reflected as decreases of $238 million within Property, plant and equipment, net, and $134 million within Goodwill and other intangibles, net, on the Company's March 31, 2026 condensed consolidated balance sheet. (3) Represents costs recorded to Other operating expense, net, incurred in connection with the separation of our former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business and the combination of the business with Waters. (4) Includes certain (income) expense items which are not part of ordinary operations and affect the comparability of the periods presented. Such items may include certain product remediation costs, certain legal matters, certain investment gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, and certain pension settlement costs. The amount for the three months ended March 31, 2026 reflects charges of $42 million recorded to Cost of products sold to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs, charges of $52 million recorded to Other operating expense, net, related to various legal matters, and a charge of $25 million to Other expense, net related to pension settlement costs. The amount for the three months ended March 31, 2025 reflects a charge of $76 million recorded to Cost of products sold to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs and charges of $32 million recorded to Other operating expense, net, related to various legal matters. (5) The amount in 2026 represents the exclusion of share equivalents associated with share-based plans from the reported diluted shares outstanding calculation because such equivalents would have been antidilutive due to the net loss incurred during the period. The adjusted diluted average shares outstanding (in thousands) were 281,674.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Change

Translational FX

FXN

Change

Change %

FXN

Change % Reported Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.96



$ 1.05



$ (0.09)



$ 0.04



$ (0.13)



(8.6) %

(12.4) % Purchase accounting adjustments ($751 million and $1.105 billion pre-tax, respectively) (1) 2.64



3.82







0.01













Integration costs ($82 million and $50 million pre-tax, respectively) (2) 0.29



0.17







—













Restructuring costs ($557 million and $128 million pre-tax, respectively) (2) 1.96



0.44







0.03













Transaction costs ($4 million pre-tax) (3) —



0.01







—













Separation-related items ($41 million pre-tax) (4) 0.14



—







—













Product, litigation, and other items ($140 million and $211 million pre-tax, respectively) (5) 0.49



0.73







—













Impacts of debt extinguishment (($122) million pre-tax) (0.43)



—







—













Tax impact of specified items and other tax related (($192) million and ($191) million, respectively) (0.67)



(0.66)







—













Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 5.38



$ 5.57



$ (0.19)



$ 0.08



$ (0.27)



(3.4) %

(4.8) %





(1) Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions. (2) Represents costs associated with integration and restructuring activities. Restructuring costs for the six months ended March 31, 2026 reflect non-cash asset impairment charges of $450 million across all reportable segments based upon the Company's commitment to exit certain operational activities and projects which no longer align with and facilitate its current operational strategy, Excellence Unleashed. These exit actions are aimed at simplifying the Company's operations and aligning resources behind its most value-creating platforms. The impairment charges are primarily reflected as decreases of $238 million within Property, plant and equipment, net, and $134 million within Goodwill and other intangibles, net, on the Company's March 31, 2026 condensed consolidated balance sheet. (3) Represents transaction costs recorded to Integration, restructuring and transaction expense incurred in connection with the Advanced Patient Monitoring acquisition. (4) Represents costs recorded to Other operating expense, net, incurred in connection with the separation of our former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business and the combination of the business with Waters. (5) Includes certain (income) expense items which are not part of ordinary operations and affect the comparability of the periods presented. Such items may include certain product remediation costs, certain legal matters, certain investment gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, and certain pension settlement costs. The amount for the six months ended March 31, 2026 reflects charges of $42 million recorded to Cost of products sold to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs, charges of $63 million recorded to Other operating expense, net, related to various legal matters, and a charge of $25 million to Other expense, net, related to pension settlement costs. The amount for the six months ended March 31, 2025 reflects charges of $98 million to Cost of products sold to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs and charges of $60 million to Other operating expense, net, related to various legal matters.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FY 2026 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION













Full Year FY2025

Full Year FY2026 Guidance



($ in millions)

% Change BDX Reported Revenues from Continuing Operations

$ 18,544















FY2026 Reported Revenue Growth





Low single-digit plus Illustrative Foreign Currency (FX) Impact





~+120 basis points FY2026 Revenue Growth (FXN)





Low single-digit

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FY 2026 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION CONTINUED



















Full Year FY 2026 Guidance





Full Year FY2025

Total Company

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 3.81





Purchase accounting adjustments ($1.865 billion pre-tax) (1)

6.46





Integration costs ($127 million pre-tax) (2)

0.44





Restructuring costs ($270 million pre-tax) (2)

0.93





Transaction costs ($6 million pre-tax) (3)

0.02





Separation-related items ($3 million pre-tax) (4)

0.01





Product, litigation, and other items ($506 million pre-tax) (5)

1.75





Tax impact of specified items and other tax related (($443) million)

(1.54)





Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 11.90

$12.52 to $12.72













Reported % Change





+5.2% to +6.9%







(1) Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions. (2) Represents costs associated with integration and restructuring activities. (3) Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with the Advanced Patient Monitoring acquisition. (4) Represents costs recorded to Other operating expense, net, incurred in connection with the separation of our former Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business and the combination of the business with Waters. (5) Includes certain (income) expense items which are not part of ordinary operations and affect the comparability of the periods presented. Such items may include certain product remediation costs, certain legal matters, certain investment gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, and certain pension settlement costs. The amount in 2025 reflects charges of $98 million to Cost of products sold to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs, charges of $297 million to Other operating expense, net, related to product liability and certain other legal matters, and charges of $38 million to Other expense, net, related to pension settlement costs.

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)