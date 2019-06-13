Peter Villegas, Vice President and Head of Latino Affairs for Coca-Cola to receive Corporate Excellence Award by Negocios Now

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Peter R. Villegas, Vice President and Head of Latin Affairs for The Coca-Cola Company, will be the recipient of the Corporate Excellence Award-2019 during the "Who's Who in Hispanic Chicago Gala."

BMO Harris Bank will be the presenting sponsor of the event, taking place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on July 12.

As a national spokesman for the company, Peter develops and oversees the execution of local, regional and national strategies that position Coca-Cola as a leading corporate citizen in the U.S. Hispanic community, in addition to managing relationships with key Hispanic leaders throughout the country.

Beginning as a bank teller, Peter has spent his 25-year career in corporate America working his way up through various roles in the financial industry, the past 15 in key management positions.

Before Coca-Cola, Villegas served as Vice President and Senior Manager in the Office of Corporate Responsibility for JPMorgan Chase, also serving as Co-Chair of the Global Adelante Board and the JPMorgan Chase Latino Business Resource Group; an organization with over 7,000 members globally.

"Peter has had an amazing professional career that allowed him to lead big corporations such as Chase Bank, and now Coca-Cola, positioning himself as one of the top Latino leaders in the US," said Clemente Nicado, publisher of Negocios Now.

Launched in 2014, the "Who's Who" special edition and gala is an initiative to recognize the leadership within the Hispanic community.

In addition to Peter Villegas, five other recipients of the 2019 special awards have been named.

Camerino Gonzalez, founder of Los Comales Restaurants, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Socorro Vasquez, president of Toro Construction Corp, will receive the Latinas in Business Award; Daniel Arce, CEO of Tropical Optical, will receive the Business of the Year Award; and Jose R. Sanchez, president of Norwegian American Hospital, will receive the Community Champion Award.

Lastly, Jamie Rhee, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation, will receive the "El Amigo de Negocios Now Award."

Other sponsors include ComEd, Wintrust, Peoples Gas, Remy Martin, Northeastern University, Coca Cola, MZI, GSG Consultants and Salvador Insurance.

Founded in 2007, Negocios Now is a nationally recognized and award-winning publication and the Midwest's most dynamic news source for growing Hispanic businesses. Clemente Nicado, the founder of Negocios Now, was also named "Latino Publisher of the Year" in 2018.

