Peter Williams to Join Cahill's New York Office as a Partner and Co-Head of its Private Credit Practice

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Peter Williams will join the firm on July 15 as a partner in New York, where he will serve as Co-Head of its Private Credit practice.

Peter joins from KKR Credit where he was a Managing Director on the Credit Strategies team and formerly the U.S. Head of Structuring. As the U.S. Head of Structuring at KKR, Peter focused on structuring private credit transactions and managing documentation and negotiation for KKR Credit's Private Credit and Strategic Investment Group teams in the U.S. Prior to joining KKR, Peter was an attorney at a leading national law firm where he focused on private credit transactions.

"For years, Peter has had a front row seat at one of the world's largest private credit institutions," said John Papachristos, Co-Head of Cahill's Private Credit practice. "That unique commercial perspective is just one of the many reasons Cahill and our clients are incredibly fortunate to have him join our team and accept a leadership role as co-head of the practice. Welcome, Peter, we could not be more excited to have you."

"Understanding and meeting the commercial objectives of our clients is a cornerstone of Cahill's client-centered approach," said Adam M. Dworkin, Co-Chair of the firm's Corporate Department. "Peter will further improve upon that strength. He has sat on every side of a transaction during his remarkable career, where his detail-oriented outlook and creative problem solving are well known and highly regarded."

"Cahill has long been the leveraged loan market leader, and the first port of call for clients requiring the most sophisticated transactions in that space," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "Private credit relies on many of the same deal structures, covenants and terms. As these two markets continue to converge, our unique position as a market leader in Lev Fin has proven deeply valuable to our private credit clients – and vice versa. Peter's arrival will immediately add to our ability to address our clients' needs no matter their transaction."

"Cahill is rightly recognized as a market leader in leveraged finance and high yield bonds, due to the firm's longstanding market share and the quality of its work. At KKR, I have seen first-hand from the client side, the talent of their well-respected private credit practice and cannot wait to build on such a solid foundation with John and the entire team," said Mr. Williams. "Cahill is undoubtedly well-positioned to be the counsel of choice for any and all corporate debt transactions: leveraged finance, high yield and now private credit. In today's rapidly evolving market, I believe we are among the best placed in the world to help clients navigate these unpredictable waters. I'm excited to be a part of such an impressive team."

Peter received his J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, and his B.A. in Economics from Davidson College.

