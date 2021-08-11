Peterman Brothers earns national recognition, named Dealer of the Year

"Receiving this honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members as they provide excellent customer service," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Many companies are just worried about making a dollar. We're more focused on making sure our customers receive the highest quality of service while creating a great experience. Our jobs are to not only address customer needs but also leave them satisfied."

Each year, Bryant determines the winner of the award from those who received its Medal of Excellence, which includes Bryant Factory Authorized Dealers across North America. This year, Peterman Brothers was selected from a group of 22 companies within the United States.

Companies were judged on a series of factors including overall sales growth, customer satisfaction, high-efficiency and indoor air quality equipment sales and participating in dealer programs and promotions.

"Family is important to us, and for more than 35 years, we've been helping Central Indiana families keep their homes heated and cool," Peterman said. "That's special for us, and we want to keep customers coming back time and time again. They're part of the Peterman family, too. That's the culture that we've built here, and that's why we've had the ability to grow and improve sales year after year."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

