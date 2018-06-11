PetersenDean Partners with Silfab Solar USA on High Efficiency Modules

TORONTO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, today announced a supply contract to deliver high-efficiency panels to PetersenDean Roofing & Solar, the United States' largest privately held solar and roofing company.



PetersenDean's initial commitment is for Silfab SLA M 310 all-black modules, a highly sought-after panel for residential installations. The first shipments begin in June 2018. "While some organizations in the space are contracting, we are in expansion mode," said Jim Petersen, founder and CEO of PetersenDean. "Almost 35 years of disciplined commitment to customer service, quality standards, and sound construction practices continues to drive our success into the future."



"PetersenDean is a premium installer focused on providing homeowners integrity and quality in their solar solutions," said Geoff Atkins, Silfab's Head of Business Development and Marketing. "Silfab delivers solar panels that regularly outperform competing products in efficiency, endurance and long-term power performance. We are proud to have earned their trust."



Silfab's production facility is considered one of the most advanced in the world and capable of delivering orders anywhere in the United States within days. Additionally, Silfab is exploring U.S. manufacturing opportunities and locations to better service growing customer demand.



"Silfab's reputation in the solar industry is sterling. The company consistently delivers some of the highest-quality solar modules for the United States," said Gary Liardon, President of PetersenDean - Consumer Division. "PetersenDean customers will continue to receive superior performance and reliability from our installations because we've chosen Silfab as one of our key partners in our commitment to create American jobs by growing the renewables market in the United States."



Silfab has leveraged its decades of solar experience and international partnerships to design and manufacture some of the highest-output PV modules with superior quality. Silfab continually invests in automating its manufacturing process while dedicating technicians and engineers to focus on quality control and design. New manufacturing methods, such as fully automated bussing, has helped Silfab to drive down the price of solar modules by reducing production costs.



About Silfab:

Silfab Solar is a quality international leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of ultra-high efficiency PV modules with just-in-time manufacturing. Silfab has leveraged more than 35 years of solar experience. Silfab's state of the art manufacturing facility located in Toronto Canada has helped pioneer smart module technology, glass on glass solutions and bifacial modules. Silfab's technically innovative process produces superior reliability and performance specifically designed for the North American market. Silfab balances manufacturing capacity between OEM partners, Silfab branded modules and new technology. www.silfab.ca



About PetersenDean Roofing & Solar

Founded in 1984 by Jim Petersen, PetersenDean is the largest, full-service, privately-held roofing and solar company in the United States. Specializing in consumer retail, new residential, and commercial construction. PetersenDean works directly with consumers in addition to some of the nation's largest builders and developers. With more than a million roofs under its belt and over one hundred thousand PV installations, the Fremont, Calif.-based company employs 3,000 workers and operates in eleven states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. Please visit http://www.petersendean.com/ for more details.