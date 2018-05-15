Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuxbury Tiny House Village from Petite Retreats invites the public as its tiny doors are opened to show just how fun it can be to vacation in a tiny house. Tuxbury Tiny House Village is the latest in a series of unique accommodations Petite Retreats has launched across the country. Individually named and specifically designed, Emerson, Henry, Clara, Riley, and Murphy make up the property's five tiny houses which will be open to the public for tours at Tuxbury Pond RV Resort on Saturday, May 19th at 11am. Visitors will be able to walk through each tiny house and explore all the nooks, crannies, distinct interior design and floor plans. Guests can also partake in free refreshments, tour the property, and see the all the amenities that the resort has to offer.
"Tuxbury Tiny House Village is the ideal ambassador for the types of unique vacation rentals Petite Retreats offers and we are thrilled to open a tiny house village on the East Coast," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. Remarkably packed with a variety of features and amenities in just 180 to 310 square feet, the tinies are sure to be a hit among vacationers. "The open house provides a glimpse into the unique experience available to guests of Tuxbury Pond," Zamora added.
Petite Retreats offers Tiny Houses among its variety of destination rentals, including yurts, cabins, cottages, tents and teepees, across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. Three additional Tiny House Villages have been opened by Petite Retreats over the last two years, including Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, OR, Leavenworth Tiny House Village outside of Seattle, and two tiny houses near Sedona, Ariz. at Verde Valley.
FREE Tuxbury Tiny Open House
Saturday, May 19, 11am – 5pm
88 Whitehall Road, South Hampton, NH 03827
Less than 50 miles north of Boston (Google Map)
About Petite Retreats
Petite Retreats is a collection of unique accommodations across the U.S., offering one-of-a-kind vacations to guests. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, yurts, tents and teepees. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petite-retreats-to-open-fourth-tiny-house-village-first-in-northeast-300648760.html
SOURCE Petite Retreats
