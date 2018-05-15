Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

"Tuxbury Tiny House Village is the ideal ambassador for the types of unique vacation rentals Petite Retreats offers and we are thrilled to open a tiny house village on the East Coast," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. Remarkably packed with a variety of features and amenities in just 180 to 310 square feet, the tinies are sure to be a hit among vacationers. "The open house provides a glimpse into the unique experience available to guests of Tuxbury Pond," Zamora added.

Petite Retreats offers Tiny Houses among its variety of destination rentals, including yurts, cabins, cottages, tents and teepees, across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. Three additional Tiny House Villages have been opened by Petite Retreats over the last two years, including Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, OR, Leavenworth Tiny House Village outside of Seattle, and two tiny houses near Sedona, Ariz. at Verde Valley.

FREE Tuxbury Tiny Open House

Saturday, May 19, 11am – 5pm

88 Whitehall Road, South Hampton, NH 03827

Less than 50 miles north of Boston (Google Map)

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats is a collection of unique accommodations across the U.S., offering one-of-a-kind vacations to guests. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, yurts, tents and teepees. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

