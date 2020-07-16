Petition Launched Asking Minneapolis Politicians Who Voted to Abolish Police to Pledge to Give Up Police Protection

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As violent crime increases daily the political class moves to defund police with equal speed. Yet the politicians moving to reduce police service to voters continue to get police protection. Some even obtained additional taxpayer funded private protection.

That is hypocritical and wrong.

Police Defunder Pledge National Police Association

While some defund the police, advocates want reduction in spending and some want elimination of entire departments, such as the vote taken by the Minneapolis City Council, none have promised response times to 911 calls won't increase. None have promised there will be enough officers left to respond to crimes in progress with sufficient numbers to provide public safety. None have promised to maintain patrols in all neighborhoods not just the jurisdictions with the most campaign donors. So why should they continue to enjoy police protections while working to eliminate them for taxpayers?

That is why we are asking advocates of defunding the police to sign the Police Defunder Pledge.

The Pledge is a written commitment to taxpayers by office holders and candidates to not use taxpayer funded protection or call the police for assistance so as not to selfishly infringe on what public safety resources remain after they have acted to reduce such services.

By signing The Pledge, these officials and candidates demonstrate that they are not hypocrites and will safeguard taxpayers from their use of whatever public safety they leave in place. Pledge signers understand that whatever police services are left should be for the benefit of the taxpayers, not those who chose to reduce those protections.

The petition will be delivered to the Minneapolis City Council and can be signed here https://nationalpolice.org/minneapolis-officials-want-to-defund-police-protection-for-the-public-ask-them-to-give-it-up-for-themselves-first/

The public is encouraged to download The Pledge and forward to officials and candidates who advocate defunding the police. The Pledge can be downloaded here https://nationalpolice.org/dev/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Police-Defunder-Pledge.pdf

The National Police Association is represented in Minnesota by attorney Erick G. Kaardal of Mohrman, Kaardal and Erickson, P.A.

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

