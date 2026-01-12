PETKIT Recognized at CES 2026 with Multiple Best of CES Honors for Smart Pet Care

YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST named a finalist in CNET's Best of CES Awards and winner of the Future Innovation Awards – Best of CES 2026; PETKIT also earns the Microsoft AI Innovation Award for applying AI to real-world pet health challenges

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PETKIT , a global leader in smart pet care solutions, announced that YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST, its automatic wet cat food feeder, has been named a finalist in CNET Group 's official Best of CES Awards 2026 in the Best Pet Tech category, and was also selected as a winner of the Future Innovation Awards - Best of CES 2026.

YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST, PETKIT’s first robotic wet food dispenser, won the Future Innovation Awards - Best of CES 2026.

Hand-selected by expert journalists from CNET Group, the Best of CES Awards—the official awards of CES presented in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association—recognize products that demonstrate outstanding innovation, design, and real-world impact across 22 categories. YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST also earned top recognition from the Future Innovation Awards, presented by Future, publisher of leading technology websites such as Tom's Guide and TechRadar. The awards spotlight technologies that define industry excellence across categories including AI, Computing, and Homes. Together, these honors recognize the product's role in setting a new standard in one of the most overlooked yet critical aspects of pet care: wet food feeding.

Reflecting its standout presence on the show floor, CNET commented, "PETKIT's automatic wet pet food dispenser is unlike anything else I've seen at CES."

Unlike existing automatic wet food feeders that rely on pre-plated, open compartments, YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST is designed as an end-to-end robotic feeding platform. It automates the entire wet feeding journey—from sealed-pack storage and controlled opening to portioned serving, freshness management, and bowl collection—while continuously generating per-pet eating insights.

To further elevate food safety and insight, YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST combines multi-layer hygiene protection with AI monitoring. Each pack is NFC-tagged and time-stamped, allowing the system to manage freshness windows automatically and support up to seven days of fully automated wet feeding. UVC sanitization is activated during each serving cycle to reduce contamination along the food-contact path, while an integrated 1080p, 140-degree AI camera with multi-pet facial recognition identifies which pet is eating and tracks consumption over time. The system detects leftovers or prolonged exposure, alerts owners through the PETKIT app, and automatically collects used bowls, transforming wet feeding into a hygienic and data-driven routine rather than a manual task.

Designed to make fresh and safe wet food feeding simpler and smarter, YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST is a core part of PETKIT's broader AI-powered pet health ecosystem, where connected feeders, water fountains, and litter boxes work together to surface meaningful health insights from everyday routines. Expected to launch globally in 2026, the product reflects PETKIT's belief that innovation at CES is about applying intelligence and system-level thinking to real life.

The practical approach to applying AI in everyday pet care also led to PETKIT being honored with the Microsoft AI Innovation Award at CES 2026. The award recognizes companies that apply AI in real business settings to solve practical challenges. Through its close collaboration with Microsoft Azure, PETKIT continues to strengthen its global infrastructure and apply AI responsibly at scale—using intelligence not as an add-on, but as the foundation for more proactive, personalized pet care.

As a Best of CES Awards finalist and a FIA Best of CES winner, YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST was recognized alongside other category-leading innovations at CES 2026, including Best AI winner Lenovo Motorola Qira and Best AI finalist NVIDIA Rubin, Best Deep Computing Tech winner Intel Core Ultra 300 (Panther Lake), and Best Mobile Tech winner Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold—highlighting the breadth of innovation recognized by CNET across industries.

CES 2026 also marked a broader moment of momentum for pet technology, as growing attention underscored how pet care is becoming an increasingly important part of the smart living conversation. Throughout the show, PETKIT saw strong resonance around modern pet parenting—from the rise of multi-pet households to everyday care challenges—and strong appreciation for how thoughtfully applied technology can address these needs. YUMSHARE DAILY FEAST emerged as a standout highlight, with its one-of-a-kind approach to wet food automation earning recognition across the tech industry and prompting many visitors to place pre-orders directly on the show floor. Standing alongside leading global technology companies at CES, PETKIT views this moment not just as recognition, but as an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and continue pushing boundaries—bringing more meaningful, delightful, and impactful experiences to pets and pet parents.

About PETKIT

Founded in 2013, PETKIT is a global pet tech company focused on turning everyday pet care into smarter, data-driven experiences. The company offers a connected ecosystem of products including AI-powered smart feeders, water fountains and litter boxes, all integrated through the PETKIT app. With a presence in more than 50 countries and a core mission to strengthen the human–animal bond, PETKIT is committed to making daily care easier for pet parents while surfacing meaningful health insights for every pet.

