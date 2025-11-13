Petlibro Launches Luma, Shaping the Future of Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes

Designed with precision and powered by AI, Petlibro sets a new standard for intelligent cat care

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracking your cat's bathroom habits doesn't make you weird; it makes you a good cat parent. Petlibro, North America's #1 brand in smart pet feeding and watering supplies¹, is expanding its innovation leadership into automatic litter boxes with the launch of the Luma Smart Litter Box. Luma uses AI-powered visual detection and triple-layer safety protection to provide meaningful insights on your cat's routine while keeping the experience clean and effortless for pet owners with automatic scooping.

Petlibro has always been design-forward and innovation-driven, and Luma brings that same thinking to cat care. It knows which cat does what, analyzes every visit with AI, and alerts owners instantly if something isn't right. It's the modern cat parent's bidet moment. Once you have it, you can't go back.

Available for purchase today, the Luma Smart Litter Box ($599.99) key features include:

AI Waste Analysis: Visual detection identifies irregularities in litter habits, providing early insights. Luma's AI knows the difference between feces texture and urine, recording and analyzing their waste before it scoops.

Visual detection identifies irregularities in litter habits, providing early insights. Luma's AI knows the difference between feces texture and urine, recording and analyzing their waste before it scoops. Multi-Cat Recognition: Automatically identifies and individually tracks up to ten cats from any angle. When Luma detects a change in someone's habits, you'll know exactly who it is.

Automatically identifies and individually tracks up to ten cats from any angle. When Luma detects a change in someone's habits, you'll know exactly who it is. Comprehensive Monitoring: Each litter box visit is recorded for up to 10 minutes, summarized with AI, and logged by cat in the Petlibro app. If your cat hasn't gone in 24 hours, Luma sends an alert.

Each litter box visit is recorded for up to 10 minutes, summarized with AI, and logged by cat in the Petlibro app. If your cat hasn't gone in 24 hours, Luma sends an alert. Auto Clean & Odor-Control System: Luma scoops and seals waste after each visit, keeping the area fresh with 24/7 carbon-filtered airflow. The drawer holds up to seven days of waste for two cats, and fan speed can be adjusted directly in the app.

Luma scoops and seals waste after each visit, keeping the area fresh with 24/7 carbon-filtered airflow. The drawer holds up to seven days of waste for two cats, and fan speed can be adjusted directly in the app. Triple Safety Sensors: Combines visual, weight, and infrared motion detection to make sure your cat is clear of the litter box before it scoops. If a cat is detected, Luma will instantly pause.

Combines visual, weight, and infrared motion detection to make sure your cat is clear of the litter box before it scoops. If a cat is detected, Luma will instantly pause. AI Cloud Options: Even without Video Cloud AI, you can enjoy multi-pet recognition and track bathroom visits. For deeper insights, like waste analysis and video cloud storage, Video Cloud AI powers Luma's intelligence. Plans start at just $0.33 per day, with flexible options for single or multiple devices. Choose from annual plans at $119.99, $169.99, or $199.99—each features a 7-day free trial—or opt for a monthly subscription.

"At Petlibro, we're building a smart ecosystem for pet care, and Luma represents our most ambitious investment yet," said York Wu, CEO of Petlibro. "Whether you have one cat or ten, our self-developed AI technology ensures every cat can benefit. It's not just about scooping litter, it's about understanding their habits and finding clues about their health in everyday moments. Luma isn't a one-time innovation, but a smart litter box that grows smarter as it learns from your cats and their daily routines. We'll continue to evolve it with more thoughtful features, to make pet care simpler and more intuitive with software updates."

The Luma Smart Litter Box is available now on Petlibro.com and Amazon, with in-store availability at PetSmart in early 2026. For more information about Petlibro, visit www.petlibro.com.

About Petlibro

Founded in 2019, Petlibro has revolutionized the pet tech space with its smart, design-forward technology, built to strengthen the bond between pets and their people. From automatic feeders and connected fountains to AI-powered cameras, Petlibro's award-winning innovations transform everyday care into meaningful connection, making modern pet parenting effortless, safe, and smart.

