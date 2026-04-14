Petlove leads the ESG agenda upon obtaining unprecedented B Corp certification in the Brazilian pet sector

With an investment of R$ 22 million, the company incorporates socio-environmental criteria into its management and anticipates a still-emerging trend in the segment

SÃO PAULO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petlove, the first company in the pet sector in the country, has become the first to achieve B Corp certification, an international seal that recognises companies that combine financial performance with governance standards, social and environmental impact. This achievement consolidates a strategy initiated five years ago, when the ESG agenda began to steer the company's decisions and expansion.

To meet B Lab's criteria, the company invested BRL 22 million in socio-environmental initiatives, focusing on operational efficiency, packaging, renewable energy, and governance.

The certification comes at a time when the Brazilian pet market is maturing. In this scenario, Petlove uses ESG as a competitive advantage, connecting purpose to actions focused on pets, owners, and employees.

"The certification is an important recognition of a journey that has been built with consistency. More than just a seal, it reflects the care we strive to have for people, pets, and the impact we create as a company. It also shows that we are evolving in the way we do business, as responsibility, transparency, and impact are priorities within our company. The B Corp seal is not just a crucial step in our journey, but a reflection of what we believe in, what we have built so far, and what we envision for the future," says Talita Lacerda, CEO of the company.

Key highlights include the human capital policy: 100% of employees earn a living wage and participate in the All Partners Programme, through which all employees receive equity in the Company. Diversity is advancing, with women occupying 45% of leadership positions.

In the environmental field, the company monitors resources. The Distribution Centre in Itapeva (state of MG) has LEED certification, and the partnership with EuReciclo guarantees 100% offsetting of e-commerce packaging. Initiatives such as the Ecoa line of biodegradable carpets and bulk projects reinforce the reduction of plastic and the circular economy.

Governance has evolved, with ESG goals tied to leadership and a strengthening of compliance.

On the social front, the company supports animal shelters and NGOs, as well as initiatives such as the Petlove Doesn't Sell Movement and the Love that Cares project, which prepares rescued dogs for assisted therapies.

B Corp certification helps redefine growth standards with responsibility, impact, and purpose.

Contact Person:

Roberta Castro: +55 11 98528-5334

Gustavo Mattos: +55 21 99300-0765

Beatriz Santos: +55 11 98926-8717

SOURCE Petlove