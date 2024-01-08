PetMeds® Announces new Chairman of the Board

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetMed Express, Inc. ("PetMeds®") (NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, announces the appointment of Leslie C. G. Campbell as Chairman of the Board effective January 5, 2024, as part of the company's ongoing Board composition and succession planning.

Ms. Campbell has served on PetMeds' Board since 2018 and will continue to serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Ms. Campbell previously served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

As Chairman, Ms. Campbell succeeds Dr. Gian Fulgoni, who will remain a member of the Board and its various committees and continue to chair the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed Chairman of the PetMed Express Board of Directors," said Campbell. "PetMeds is in the midst of a transformation that will drive the company's future success. I look forward to continuing to work with the talented individuals at the company to earn PetMeds' place as Your Trusted Pet Health Expert."

"It has been an honor to have served as Chairman of PetMed Express for the last three years," said Dr. Fulgoni. "We are on the path to restoring growth and profitability to the company, and Leslie provides a wealth of strategic vision that will be critical to executing our strategy. I look forward to continuing to work with Leslie, the other Board Directors and the Company's Management Team in that endeavor."

ABOUT PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert, delivering pet medications, food, health services and other products direct to the consumer at PetMeds.com and through its toll-free number (1-800-PetMeds). PetMeds aims to be the most trusted pet health expert by providing incredible care and services that are affordable to the broadest group of pet parents--because every pet deserves to live a long, happy, healthy life. For more information, please visit www.petmeds.com.

