Petnow Expands Its Biometric Pet Identification App to More European Countries with German Language Support at IFA Berlin

The app's reputation as an animal-friendly alternative to microchips is established in various nations.

BERLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of its biometric identification app for dogs and cats to additional European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, and Czech Republic, starting from August 29th. The app will make its debut at the upcoming IFA Berlin 2023 event.

At the forefront of innovative AI technology, Petnow has developed a solution that identifies animals through their distinctive noses and faces, even when in motion. Since its successful launches in South Korea and the United States, the Petnow app has garnered prestigious accolades, such as the Best of Innovation in CES 2022 and the New Products Award at SuperZoo 2023. The app has also garnered substantial media coverage, featuring on renowned platforms like BBC, CBS, Reuters, and Fox News.

Dr. Jesse Lim, CEO and Founder of Petnow Inc., expressed the company's collaborative efforts with various government agencies and insurance providers worldwide. "Our technology has been embraced by government pet departments and insurers across South Korea, the United States, Canada, and France," stated Dr. Lim. He further added, "I am excited to connect with fellow pet industry professionals who are keen to witness our top-tier demonstration and explore the potential of our app's biometric identification technology."

Beyond its role in registering and verifying animals' identities, the app also aids in reuniting lost pets with their owners. Industry players, including insurers and government pet departments, have harnessed Petnow's cutting-edge identification technology to attract, manage, and analyze their clientele effectively.

Petnow's presence will be highlighted at IFA Berlin 2023, occupying Stand H27-455 at Messe Berlin from 9 AM to 5:30 PM. Additionally, on September 2nd, Petnow will participate in the 'Sector Spotlight & Mini Pitch Battle: Leveraging AI/ML to drive innovation' event, presenting a mini pitch battle on the IFA Next Stage within the same venue.

