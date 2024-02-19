Petnow's AI Pet Lost and Found Service with Microchip Complementary Tech is Coming to MWC Barcelona 2024

Petnow, the advanced biometrics technology to identify dogs and cats, changes the way to help lost pet animals reunite with their owners.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc. announced that the company is showcasing PetWayHome, the most advanced app with AI for reuniting lost pet animals, at MWC Barcelona. In addition to the biometrics technology that can identify dogs and cats by their noses and faces, the company is taking another step forward that includes automated size measurement and breed classification for more precise results with easier scans that include classification of breeds and measurement of sizes, as well as notification with zip code-based location information.

PetWayHome by Petnow: AI-Driven biometrics app for dogs and cats, reunions made easier and faster than ever.
Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, the CEO of Petnow Inc., stated that "We have been cooperating with insurers and government agencies in South Korea, France, and the United States for adoption of our proprietary pet biometrics that can be used regardless of microchipping status". He also highlighted that "The added technology is introduced to avoid possible human errors made by letting them manually input the data on their pets' profiles, and we are really looking forward to showcasing it.".

The Petnow app has been available for download in Spain, France, Germany, and the UK. It has more than 100K users onboard around the globe, and pilot tests from various countries are on the way to integrate pet biometrics into the pet registries of corresponding regions. The company will be showcasing PetWayHome which is scheduled to be launched by 2Q 2024, at booth 7A62 in Hall 7 of Fira Barcelona Gran Via in MWC Barcelona.

About Petnow Inc.: Developing the idea that dogs' nose prints are unique like fingerprints, the company has been developing its AI models and the app that can scan, register, and verify the identity of pets by just using mobile phones. The Korean startup, envisioning to build a world without lost animals and lower the burdens of pet medical expenses with more affordable insurance plans, has published its study on IEEE Access, and got renowned by being selected as a CES 2022 Best of Innovation, SuperZoo 2023 New Products Award, and Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340982/240214_MWC.jpg

