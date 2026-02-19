PetPartners And Selerix Announce Collaboration to Simplify Group-Rated Pet Insurance Enrollment for Employers

Integration Makes OnePack Plan™ Available Through Selerix Platform, Streamlining Administration and Enhancing Employee Access to Pet Insurance Benefits

Pet insurance Cited by 78% of HR Professionals as Critical for Employee Satisfaction and Retention

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetPartners, an employer-based pet insurance provider, today announced a new partnership with Selerix, a leading provider of benefits administration and ACA compliance solutions. Through this collaboration, PetPartners's OnePack Plan™ will be integrated into Selerix's benefits platform, enabling employers and resellers to quickly set up and offer true group-rated pet insurance through an integrated enrollment experience.

With 71% of U.S. households owning pets and veterinary costs up more than 60% in the past decade, pet insurance has quickly become an essential workplace benefit. Recent research from PetPartners and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) shows 78% of HR professionals believe pet insurance is an important benefit, and 82% say pet-friendly policies help recruit and retain top talent.

This collaboration combines PetPartners' comprehensive coverage with Selerix's proven technology to make pet insurance a practical, scalable option for employers of all sizes – addressing growing demand from employees for pet-related benefits and helping employers meet expectations for competitive offerings. By leveraging Selerix's intuitive platform, which hosts enrollment data across benefits and compliance tools, the partnership reduces administrative complexity and delivers a unified solution for pet insurance benefits.

"We're thrilled to partner with Selerix to expand access to OnePack Plan by PetPartners for more employers and employees," said Michelle Lockhart, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development at PetPartners. "By integrating directly into Selerix's platform, we're helping employers effortlessly add pet insurance to their benefits lineup – a meaningful offering that supports employee well-being, reduces stress, and strengthens retention at a time when employees expect personalized care and tools that safeguard their and their family's financial, emotional, and physical health."

"At Selerix, we're committed to delivering benefits administration solutions that are flexible, intuitive, and designed to enhance engagement," said Jasper Purvis, Selerix VP of Business Development. "Our partnership with PetPartners reinforces that commitment – making enrollment easier and helping organizations provide benefits that matter most to their workforce, including innovative options like pet insurance that support employees and their families."

PetPartners' OnePack Plan™ is designed for simplicity: employers act as the policyholder under one group rate, making implementation easy and cost-free. Employees can enroll during open enrollment and pay through payroll deductions – just like other voluntary benefits. Coverage includes protection for pre-existing conditions after 12 months, breed-inclusive policies, and a 24/7 veterinary helpline. Employers may also elect no age limits, ensuring senior pets are covered.

For more information about OnePack Plan by PetPartners, visit https://www.onepackplan.com/ or email [email protected].

About OnePack Plan by PetPartners

OnePack Plan by PetPartners provides employer-based group pet insurance for cats and dogs, offering accident or accident-and-illness coverage. Policies are administered by PetPartners, Inc., an Independence Pet Group company, and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. Learn more at https://www.petpartners.com/sample-policies.

About Selerix

Selerix is an industry-leading benefits administration provider for both core and voluntary benefits. Its solution combines a flexible benefits admin platform with a commitment to providing best-in-class client service. In addition, the Selerix platform includes ACA reporting and employee engagement to deliver a fully featured, all-in-one package. Trusted by brokers, carriers, over 26,000 employer groups, and 14 million individuals, the Selerix mission is to deliver benefits administration solutions that actually benefit employees. To learn more, visit selerix.com.

SOURCE OnePack Plan by PetPartners