Petra Funds Group Launches PeerView to Expand ESG Benchmarking for Private Markets in Collaboration with MSCI

Powered by MSCI sustainability and climate data, PeerView aligns GP reporting with the data LPs use to evaluate managers

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Funds Group, a leading fund administration provider to global private investment managers, delivering high-touch, technology-enabled solutions across the middle and back office, today announced a strategic relationship with MSCI, a leading provider of data, indexes, and analytical tools to the global investment community.

Through this collaboration, private market managers will be able to access MSCI's sustainability and climate datasets, enabling them to have a view of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data and performance previously only enjoyed by larger managers and LPs.

As sustainability and climate considerations play an increasingly important role in capital allocation, LPs commonly rely on public market ESG indexes to evaluate private market managers, due to the lack of credible, scaled private market alternatives. However, many mid-market GPs do not have visibility into the benchmarks that LPs use.

Through PeerView, Petra's GP clients will gain access to MSCI's extensive sustainability and climate datasets – including climate and emissions benchmarks, ESG metrics, and MSCI Controversies data – which will be integrated into Petra's ESG reporting services. This will allow Petra's GP clients to benchmark their investments' non-financial performance against a bespoke public market peer group using the same reference points LPs apply, thereby improving transparency, comparability, and credibility in LP engagement.

PeerView is designed to complement existing ESG frameworks and reporting standards, providing benchmarking and peer context rather than replacing current disclosures. Petra will support GPs in interpreting and applying MSCI data in a private-market context, recognizing differences in data availability and operating models.

"Private market GPs are increasingly being evaluated through a public-market ESG lens, often without knowing it," said Charlie Chipchase, Managing Director, Petra Funds Group. "Think of Petra as the operating system and MSCI as the engine powering the intelligence. PeerView gives mid-market GPs the ability to see what their LPs see, contextualize ESG performance properly, and move from narrative-driven reporting to benchmarked, data-backed insights."

"Many mid-market managers are navigating LP sustainability expectations without access to the same data that their investors rely on," said Beth Byington, Head of Americas Sustainability and Climate, MSCI. "By embedding MSCI's sustainability and climate datasets into a purpose-built private market context, Petra and MSCI are giving GPs a common language grounded in the institutional rigor LPs expect."

About Petra Funds Group

Petra Funds Group is a leading global provider of fund administration, middle and back-office support, regulatory compliance, and ESG services for private equity and private credit funds. Founded by private equity executives in 2021, Petra brings deep operational expertise across a broad range of alternative investment strategies. We offer scalable fund solutions to meet clients where they are. Whether a fully outsourced, co-sourcing, or partnership platform model, our flexible approach enables managers to retain control while gaining access to an experienced team of former CFOs to compete in today's market. With offices in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, Saratoga Springs, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, Halifax, London and Amsterdam, Petra administers more than $600 billion in assets.

Petra's experienced ESG team provides comprehensive support on strategy development, diligence, portfolio monitoring, benchmarking, value creation, exit planning, and LP and regulatory reporting, helping clients integrate ESG considerations aligned to prevailing standards and frameworks into every stage of their funds.

For more information, please visit www.petrafundsgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Diller

Head of Marketing, Petra Funds Group

[email protected] | +1.212.582.3320

SOURCE Petra Funds Group