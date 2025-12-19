Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning encourages homeowners to give the gift of smart home technology this holiday season

The Brooklyn-based home service company spotlights connected devices that can make 2026 greener and more efficient

BROOKLYN, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, recommends homeowners give the gift of smart home technology to themselves and their families this holiday season.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning recommends smart home technology to help homeowners kick off 2026 with greener, more efficient living.

"Smart devices are no longer simple gadgets," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "They are practical tools that help protect homes, increase comfort and lower utility costs. Whether it's a smart thermostat, a leak detector or a connected water heater, these upgrades offer real value and peace of mind."

Petri said smart home adoption continues to grow as homeowners see the benefits of automation and remote access. This technology provides residents with security, comfort, convenience and energy efficiency by allowing them to control system devices through an application on their smartphone or other networked device.

He recommends several technology upgrades that can help homeowners start the new year with improved efficiency and protection, such as:

"Smart home technology is an investment that pays for itself," Petri said. "These systems give families the tools to stay safer and more comfortable throughout the winter, all while helping prevent unexpected repairs, lowering utility costs and reducing a family's carbon footprint."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089 to schedule service.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.