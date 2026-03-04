Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning warns of impact of aging pipes on water quality and health

The New York City home service company explains how older plumbing systems affect drinking water and offers solutions to boost safety at home.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, is educating homeowners about how aging pipes can affect water taste, quality and overall household health — and what can be done to correct the problem.

"Many homeowners don't think about what's happening inside their pipes until they notice a strange taste, discoloration or drop in water pressure," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "In older homes especially, aging or corroded pipes can have a direct impact on water quality and, in some cases, pose health concerns."

According to a 2024 report from the New York League of Conservation Voters, 14% of service lines are made of lead, with 15% more unknown/possible. Over time, pipes made from galvanized steel, iron or even lead can corrode, rust or deteriorate. As corrosion builds up inside pipes, it can cause water discoloration, metallic taste, sediment buildup and reduced flow. In more serious cases, contaminants from deteriorating materials can enter the household water supply.

Beyond taste, aging plumbing can contribute to broader household health issues. Undetected leaks can create damp conditions that promote mold growth and poor indoor air quality.

To address these concerns, Petri recommends several proactive solutions:

Professional plumbing inspections: A licensed plumber can assess the age and condition of pipes and identify potential risks.

Pipe replacement: Upgrading to modern materials such as PEX piping can improve water quality, pressure and long-term reliability.

Whole-home water filtration systems: Filtration systems can help reduce sediment, minerals and certain contaminants, improving taste and clarity.

Leak detection services: Early leak detection prevents structural damage and reduces the risk of mold-related issues.

Petri recommends having a licensed and insured home service company do an in-depth inspection, but it's important for homeowners to pay attention to any potential changes and not put them off.

"Water quality is something you don't need to wait around to address," Petri said. "If homeowners notice changes in taste, color or pressure, it's important to reach out now to protect the long-term health of their home and family."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089 to schedule service.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

