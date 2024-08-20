Petronet LNG Selects Lummus' Novolen Technology for New, Large-Scale Plant in India

New plant will leverage Novolen's energy efficiency, flexibility, lower CAPEX and OPEX to advance India's domestic production



HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced an award from Petronet LNG Ltd. Petronet will license Lummus' Novolen® polypropylene (PP) technology for a new 500 KTA plant in Dahej, Gujarat, India.

"This award strengthens Novolen's position in India and around the world, reinforcing it as the industry's leader for producing high-quality polypropylene," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "Our proven technology will provide Petronet LNG with several competitive advantages including reduced energy consumption, product flexibility, lower CAPEX and OPEX, and maximized financial returns throughout the plant's lifecycle."

Lummus' scope includes the technology license and basic engineering, training and catalyst supply for the new plant.

This plant will address India's growing demand for polypropylene and strengthen its domestic packaging and consumer goods markets. These all align with the Government of India's initiatives to boost industrial growth, create job opportunities and promote sustainable development.

By increasing domestic PP production, Petronet LNG will reduce dependence on imports and contribute to the country's economic development. The construction and operation of the plant will generate numerous job opportunities, supporting the local economy and providing a skilled workforce with sustainable employment. Petronet LNG's focus on sustainability ensures that the new plant will operate with minimal environmental impact, in line with national and global environmental goals.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses Lummus' industry's leading PP technology, plus EXCENE™ HDPE, Saplene™ SAP and LDPE EVA technologies. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, Novolen serves clients worldwide, enhancing their production capabilities and market competitiveness.

