Petrosoft, LLC Announces EPS Loyalty Partnership with Verifone

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrosoft, LLC, a global leader in cloud-based, back-office software solutions for retail convenience store, petroleum, and food service industries, today announced that Verifone, a world leader in payment and commerce solutions, welcomed Petrosoft as an EPS Loyalty Partner. Petrosoft was already an approved Verifone Petroleum and C-store Integrated Back Office Partner. This expanded partnership will enhance Petrosoft's relationship with Verifone, including Verifone's approval to use their point-of-sale (POS) terminals with Petrosoft's Go Loyalty customer rewards program. Petrosoft joins the growing list of certified Verifone EPS Loyalty Partners.

This expanded partnership allows Petrosoft to build on its back-office Verifone partnership and integrate Go Loyalty, its customer rewards program, with Verifone's point-of-sale (POS) terminals. Verifone's POS is already widely used in the retail industry, and this partnership will allow Petrosoft to grow its loyalty rewards program throughout thousands of c-stores, gas stations, and retail stores that already use Verifone's POS. Go Loyalty customer rewards includes various types of customized loyalty promotions and discounts on merchandise, tobacco products, and fuel, based on each customer's past purchasing history.

Sergei Gorloff, Petrosoft's CEO, said, "Certification with Verifone is another step in Petrosoft's strategy to offer its customers (our community) robust, pre-integrated solutions with instant set-up and fast benefits. Integration with a wide range of industry players gives Petrosoft's customers the ability to automate their business processes and streamline operations in the new digital economy."

"Loyalty programs remain an extremely powerful tool in the petro and convenience retail markets, and Verifone strives to partner with companies to offer best in class solutions to our customers," said Nicolas Papadopoulos, Verifone Sales Manager. "Verifone's partnership with Petrosoft will help merchants grow by enhancing the consumer loyalty experience in a streamlined manner."

For more information on the Petrosoft and Verifone partnership, please visit: https://www.petrosoftinc.com/alliances/.

About Petrosoft, LLC

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Petrosoft, LLC designs, develops, and markets end-to-end cloud-based retail automation solutions for the convenience store, petroleum, and retail food service industries. Its products include CStoreOffice®, SmartPOS®, QwickServe®, Direct Connect®, and Fuel-Central®. The company connects internet-based retail management products with vendor, forecourt, point-of-sale, made-to-order, back-office, fuel management, network, and financial systems. Additionally, the company offers electronic data interchange, invoice data processing, technical support, and training. Petrosoft received the Top Innovation Partner Award at the 2018 SAP SMB Innovation Summit. Visit https://www.petrosoftinc.com/ for more information.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming everyday transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 35 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the world's best-known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 39-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges. More information at www.verifone.com.

