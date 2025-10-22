Pets and Mental Health Resource Center Now Available Online

HABRI and Mental Health America Partner to Offer Practical Information for Current and Prospective Pet Owners on the Mental Health Benefits of Pets

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and Mental Health America (MHA) have launched the Pets and Mental Health Resource Center, a new online hub featuring resources, information, and tools that highlight the powerful role that companion animals can have in supporting mental health.

HABRI and Mental Health America partner to offer practical information for current and prospective pet owners on the mental health benefits of pets.

"We created this resource center in response to a clear need for trustworthy, accessible information on pets and mental health," said Dr. America Paredes, chief social impact officer at Mental Health America. "We know that for many people, pets are not just companions – they are vital supports for mental health and well-being. This resource center brings together lived experience, expert guidance, and the latest science to empower people to explore the health benefits of pets."

A survey of 4,000 Mental Health America constituents found that pet owners overwhelmingly report positive health benefits resulting from their pet, that there is great interest and need for resources related to pets and mental health, and that this is particularly true among those living with a mental or physical disability.

The resource center was created in direct response to that need and was made possible through a generous donation from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the World Pet Association (WPA) – the leading trade organizations for the pet care community. Designed for both current and prospective pet owners, the resource center provides expert information on the science behind the human-animal bond and its impact on health; an overview of different animal-assisted interventions; mental health resources for pet owners; guidance on choosing the right pet and providing quality care; and more.

"APPA's members create the essential products and services that enable pet owners to keep and care for their pets, which is incredibly important to the human-animal bond," said Peter Scott, president and CEO of APPA. "In providing this comprehensive, one-stop resource for anyone interested in pets and mental health, we're taking things a step further in helping more people make informed decisions about pet ownership and care."

"At WPA, we believe in the mental health benefits of the human-animal bond for all," said Vic Mason, president of WPA. "We're proud to support this resource center, which will help raise awareness of the important role pets can play in people's lives, no matter what they're going through."

HABRI and Mental Health America also hosted an educational webinar on the healing power of pets, which featured experts in research, pet care, mental health and animal-assisted interventions. Additional content will be added to the resource center over time.

"HABRI is excited to partner with Mental Health America to bring this resource center to millions of people who can benefit from the healing power of pets," said Steven Feldman, president, HABRI. "By offering trusted information on the mental health benefits of pet ownership, along with practical guidance on pet care, this resource will help strengthen the human-animal bond for pet owners and guide anyone exploring pet ownership as a boost for mental health."

The Pets and Mental Health Resource Center is available on the Mental Health America website at www.mhanational.org/pets.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

About Mental Health America (MHA)

Mental Health America is the nation's leading community-driven nonprofit dedicated to promotion of mental health, well-being, and prevention. Mental Health America's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of whole person health, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services and supports for those who need them. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

About American Pet Products Association (APPA)

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is a membership organization for the pet industry focused on business, relationships and innovation through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a genuine passion for all things pet. As the leading pet trade association, APPA advances and unites the pet industry through key initiatives that gather, inform and connect APPA members, industry leaders and the pet community to advance innovation and enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, the Pet Giving Network, the Pet Advocacy Network and Pets in the Classroom. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

About World Pet Association (WPA)

Founded in 1950, World Pet Association (WPA) is the pet industry's oldest nonprofit organization. WPA connects and informs pet professionals through industry-defining trade shows SUPERZOO and GROOM'D (formerly Atlanta Pet Fair and Conference). Through WPA's Good Works program, proceeds from these events are funneled back into key industry organizations and nonprofits, including World Alliance of Grooming Associations, National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA), USARK FL, USARK, HABRI, Pet Advocacy Network, Pet Sustainability Coalition, BEAK, Pet Care Trust/Pets in the Classroom, Project Piaba, USAQUA-USAVIA, with the goal of making it easier for pet industry professionals to do business. WPA's mission is to support the business needs of pet retailers and to promote responsible growth and development of the pet industry by providing thought leadership on consumer and legislative issues; leading efforts in the public sector to inform consumers and ensure safe, healthy lifestyles for all animals; and providing business resources, education, content and services to ensure pet product retailers have the support they need to be competitive. For more information about WPA, visit www.worldpetassociation.org.

