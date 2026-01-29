PETS STAY FREE ALL YEAR AT STAYPINEAPPLE HOTELS WITH PINEAPPLE PUP PLUS ONE OFFER

The national boutique hotel brand is waiving pet fees on stays booked in February in celebration of Valentine's Day

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , the national boutique hotel brand known for its pet friendly stays, is celebrating Valentine's Day month with the return of its popular Pineapple Pup Plus One offer. When guests book during the month of February, pets stay free for stays throughout the year.

The limited time promotion waives Staypineapple's standard pet fee and includes the brand's signature pet amenities, such as collapsible water bowls, dog waste bag dispensers, treats and access to its Pet Wellness Program, which offers helpful resources to ensure every pet enjoys a safe and comfortable stay.

"At Staypineapple, we are truly pet obsessed and welcome pets year round at all of our hotels," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "We know many guests travel with their pets, and being able to offer them a home away from home while saving money reinforces our commitment to being one of the most pet friendly hotel brands in the U.S., something we are incredibly proud of."

Staypineapple is widely recognized for having some of the most flexible and accommodating pet policies in the hospitality industry. The brand was named one of the "Best Pet Friendly Hotels" in Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards 2025, a winner of "Best Pet Friendly Getaway" in The Seattle Times Best in the PNW 2025, and was honored as The Most Pet Friendly Brand by Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards.

While many hotels charge steep pet fees, Staypineapple's standard $29.95 per night pet fee is entirely waived when the Pineapple Pup Plus One offer is booked in February directly at www.staypineapple.com .

The Pineapple Pup Plus One offer is valid for reservations booked after February 1 and applies to stays through December 30, 2026. To book, visit Staypineapple's website and use promo code PUP, or call the reservations team at (866) 866 7977.

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

