PetSafe® Brand to Launch Eight New Products at 2020 Global Pet Expo

The popular PetSafe® ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box is receiving an upgrade. Offered in both a standard and covered option, the new models feature a sleek design in neutral grays that also include safety sensors and health counters to integrate seamlessly into modern home decor.

Fountain Merges Whimsical Look with Functionality

The PetSafe® Drinkwell® Butterfly Pet Fountain offers a whimsical design that includes an optional butterfly topper. Designed for cats and small dogs, the fountain features multiple free-falling water streams, quiet operation, and a raised drinking platform.

New Door Built for Extreme Weather

The PetSafe® Extreme Weather Aluminum Pet Door™ provides advanced durability and protection from severe weather with an aluminum frame, three-flap design (making it three times more energy efficient than a standard single-flap door), and optional slide-in closing panel.

Adventure Harness for Active Pet Parents

The PetSafe® Walk-Along™ Outdoor Harness offers a variety of unique elements with active pet owners in mind. The product includes two harness options (standard or no-pull); a seatbelt tether; a lightweight, water-resistant zipper pouch for storing essentials during adventures; and more.

New Color Option in Popular Bed Ramp

The PetSafe® CozyUp™ Bed Ramp is now available in white, providing pets freedom to access furniture with a heavy-duty carpet surface for traction. The ramp also protects pets' joints by eliminating high-impact jumping.

Three New Interactive Toys

The PetSafe® Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy can be placed on flat surfaces or hung from a doorknob for unique play sessions. The play while you're away mode activates the toy throughout the day to entertain cats even while owners are busy.

The PetSafe® Play Away Timed Toy Box dispenses two toys to dogs throughout the day based on a customizable schedule for all-day entertainment. It is designed to fit most medium-sized toys and comes pre-loaded with two PetSafe® treat-holding toys.

The PetSafe® Kibble Chase Roaming Treat Dropper moves throughout the room dispensing treats or kibble along the way, and automatically powers off after 10 minutes unless nudged to power on again for more play.

