PetSafe® donates nearly $100,000 to pet shelters for predicting the winner of the "Big Game"

PetSafe

12 Feb, 2024, 16:50 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® continues to celebrate 25 years of pet joy and their mission to create "fields of joy" where pets can be happy, healthy and safe, whether playing in a backyard, a sports field or a dog park.

As part of this celebration, PetSafe® unleashed "Field Goals of Joy" by recruiting pet shelters and their pets to participate in the "Big Game" by taking videos of their MVPs (most valuable pets), picking the winner, and posting them on social media. 

In doing so, the participating shelters received $1000 worth of PetSafe® products for every field goal kicked.

In all, fourteen animal shelters participated, and seven field goals were scored, totaling $98,000 worth of PetSafe® products awarded to the shelters.  "PetSafe is proud to be able to donate products that we know can have an impact on pets' lives and some of the most deserving pets are those waiting for their forever home." says Karla Attanasio, Global Brand Director of the program.

The shelters that participated are: 

Kentucky Humane Society, Beaver County Humane Society, Lancaster Animal Care Center, Cedar Bend Humane Society, Monadnock Humane Society, Southern Pines Animal Shelter, Gulf Coast Humane Society, Dakin Humane Society, Richmond Animal League, Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Saving Grace Pet Adoption, Longmont Humane Society, Humane Society of Marshall County, SPCA of Hancock County

About PetSafe®

Since its founding in Knoxville, PetSafe® has become a global leader in innovative product solutions to help people care for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and more. Today, a new PetSafe® product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond pets share with their families, PetSafe® is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy.

Radio Systems Corporation
Janna Chollet
917-826-8511
[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe

