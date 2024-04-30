PetSafe® introduces its latest pet tech innovation with the world's first pumpless pet fountain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As PetSafe® continues to lead the way in pet-tech innovations, we are proud to introduce the next evolution in pet fountains: the PetSafe® Outlast™ 90 oz Pumpless Pet Fountain with patented HydroSpin™ technology.

First ever pumpless fountain from PetSafe

For years, pet fountains have used submersible pumps, which are hard to clean and often lead to breakdowns. Today, PetSafe® unveils an innovative pumpless fountain that uses their exclusive patented HydroSpin™ technology, a unique cone mechanism that cycles water through a filtration system. The Outlast™ motor is built with precision stainless-steel ball bearings and is located in a dry compartment within the fountain, so it never needs cleaning and resists breakage.

By eliminating the submersible pump and making the fountain parts dishwasher safe, PetSafe® has created the easiest pet fountain to clean ever.

While the Outlast™ Fountain has a sleek and contemporary look to compliment any setting, it's also built to be durable. To extend the motor's life, the Outlast™ fountain automatically slows water flow at night and shuts off when water levels are too low. The Outlast™ Fountain also has LED light indicators to alert pet parents when the water is too low and when to change the filter.

The Outlast™ Fountain utilizes the newly designed PetSafe® X™ Filter to improve taste and keep water clean. The filter has an activated carbon stage to catch debris and absorb odors and bad taste, keeping your pet's water fresh, while the ion exchange stage keeps water soft.

The combination of the PetSafe® Ion-X™ Filter and HydroSpin™ technology keeps water clean and flowing to prevent bacteria growth and entices pets to drink more for healthy hydration.

The Outlast™ Fountain features:

Innovative HydroSpin™ technology, with a patented cone mechanism, cycles water through the fountain

Revolutionary pumpless design has fewer moving parts and a non-submerged motor protected from water and debris for unparalleled reliability

Quiet motor with sensors regulate water flow, automatically shutting off at low levels to extend motor life

LED indicators indicate when fountain water is low and when to change the filter

Ion-X™ Pet Fountain Filters soften and improve the taste of water, encouraging healthy pet hydration

Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

The Outlast™ Fountain is just the latest example of how PetSafe® continues to lead the industry with the tech-forward innovations and products that dog and cat parents worldwide have relied on for over 25 years.

Outlast™ Fountain is available at all major pet retailers nationwide and online at Petsafe.com, Amazon.com and Chewy.com with an MRP of $69.95.

About PetSafe

Since its founding in 1998, PetSafe® has grown to become a global leader in pet care technology and innovative product solutions for dogs and cats. Their products include pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and much more. Today, a new PetSafe® product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond pets share with their families, PetSafe® is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to unleash a lifetime of joy for pets and people. PetSafe® is part of the family of brands under PetSafe Brands™ and is based in Knoxville, TN, with regional offices worldwide. PetSafe Brands™ is owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC.

