PetSafe® Predicts The Winner Of The Big Game With The Help Of Shelter Pets

News provided by

Radio Systems Corporation

07 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

Animal Shelters Nationwide Can Get In On The Game And Win $1,000 In Donations For Every Field Goal Kicked During Next Sunday's Match-Up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, PetSafe® has protected over 11 million dogs from harm, and it is our mission to unleash fields of joy for pets and their families. This year, PetSafe will get in the game by bringing joy to one of the biggest pre-game traditions – trying to predict who will win the game.  PetSafe will be partnering with shelters around the country to ask dogs and cats who will win America's most popular sporting event.

Continue Reading
PetSafe Unleashes shelter pups and cats to help predict the winner of the big game. Shelters who participate in doing the same and tagging PetSafe in their post could win $1,000 in donations for every field goal kicked in Sunday's game.
PetSafe Unleashes shelter pups and cats to help predict the winner of the big game. Shelters who participate in doing the same and tagging PetSafe in their post could win $1,000 in donations for every field goal kicked in Sunday's game.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9249551-petsafe-brand-big-game-2024-animal-shelter-donation-contest/ 

By teaming up with one of our local shelters, Young Williams Animal Center in Knoxville, we asked a few of their pets up for adoption who they thought would win the game and you'll be surprised by their answers.  Who won out and which team did more cats choose?  You'll have to check out the video on the @PetSafe Instagram or TikTok page.

In addition to predicting the winner of the game, our mission is to highlight the many adoptable dogs and cats across the country looking for their forever homes.  To do that, we are asking shelters to join us and film their residents making predictions too. 

Tag us in the video and we'll donate $1,000 of product to that shelter for every field goal kicked during the game to help them take care of the real MVP's. 

About PetSafe

Since its founding in Knoxville, PetSafe has grown to become a global leader in innovative product solutions for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and so much more. Today, a new PetSafe product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond that pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy.

The PetSafe® Brand Big Game 2024 Shelter Donation Contest Official Contest Rules

https://tr.ee/_dbMuWYChB

Janna Chollet
Radio System Corporation
917-826-8511
[email protected] 

SOURCE Radio Systems Corporation

Also from this source

PetSafe® Introduces the NanoBark™ Collar, the World's Smallest Bark Collar

PetSafe® Introduces the NanoBark™ Collar, the World's Smallest Bark Collar

PetSafe® introduces the next generation of bark collars with the world's smallest bark collar: the NanoBark™ Bark Collar for Small Dogs. With the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Animal Welfare

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.