PetSafe® Predicts The Winner Of The Big Game With The Help Of Shelter Pets

Animal Shelters Nationwide Can Get In On The Game And Win $1,000 In Donations For Every Field Goal Kicked During Next Sunday's Match-Up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, PetSafe® has protected over 11 million dogs from harm, and it is our mission to unleash fields of joy for pets and their families. This year, PetSafe will get in the game by bringing joy to one of the biggest pre-game traditions – trying to predict who will win the game. PetSafe will be partnering with shelters around the country to ask dogs and cats who will win America's most popular sporting event.

PetSafe Unleashes shelter pups and cats to help predict the winner of the big game. Shelters who participate in doing the same and tagging PetSafe in their post could win $1,000 in donations for every field goal kicked in Sunday's game.

By teaming up with one of our local shelters, Young Williams Animal Center in Knoxville, we asked a few of their pets up for adoption who they thought would win the game and you'll be surprised by their answers. Who won out and which team did more cats choose? You'll have to check out the video on the @PetSafe Instagram or TikTok page.

In addition to predicting the winner of the game, our mission is to highlight the many adoptable dogs and cats across the country looking for their forever homes. To do that, we are asking shelters to join us and film their residents making predictions too.

Tag us in the video and we'll donate $1,000 of product to that shelter for every field goal kicked during the game to help them take care of the real MVP's.

