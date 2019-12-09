PetSafe® Introduces New Drinkwell® Butterfly Fountain Just in Time for the Holidays

Features were designed with both pet and owner preferences in mind. The fountain includes multiple free-falling water streams that entices pets to drink more from a fresh, running source while offering a quiet operation to keep owners happy. The raised drinking platform prevents water from draining even when it is powered off, ensuring a constant supply of water. Additionally, the shape of the drinking platform helps cats avoid whisker contact, which is something cats tend be sensitive to with other types of fountains. While whisker friendly for cats, the PetSafe® Drinkwell® Butterfly Pet Fountain is also designed for small dogs.

"The PetSafe® Drinkwell® Butterfly Pet Fountain is an exciting addition to our product portfolio because of its unique blend of a playful, lighthearted design that's also extremely functional," says Sarah Beene, PetSafe® water and feed solutions category manager. "We relied on customer insights to deliver a product that not only meets their desires for whimsical design and quiet operation, but also addresses key needs to support pet hydration and overall health."

The PetSafe® Drinkwell® Butterfly Fountain, which offers a 50-ounce water capacity, is equipped with a replaceable carbon filter that removes bad tastes and odors while a replaceable foam filter catches debris before it can reach the pump. Additionally, the fountain features an easy-to-clean, compact design that is manufactured from safe, BPA-free plastic.

The PetSafe® Drinkwell® Butterfly Fountain is now available at www.petsafe.net and many U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com .

