PetSafe® Introduces New Peek-a-Bird™ Electronic Cat Toy

"This product combines the classic, feather-chasing fun that cats love in an electronic, automated toy that will keep her physically and mentally active. It's a great option for busy pet parents who want to ensure their cats are entertained throughout the day," said Krista Nixon, PetSafe® Toys and Behavior Category Manager.

The toy has two automatic playtime modes fit the needs of all cat owners. With One-Time-Play, the toy will turn on for ten minutes of play and then automatically shut off. In Play-All-Day mode, the toy will turn on for ten minutes of play at a time with periodic two-hour rest sessions in between playtime. It has a 30-day battery life in Play-All-Day mode and also comes with a replacement feather.

The PetSafe® Peek-a-Bird™ Electronic Cat Toy is available at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com .

