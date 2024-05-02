PetSafe® Introduces the World's Safest GPS Dog Fence and Tracker

New Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence Offers Protection and Tracking for Home and On-the-Go

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® launches the first-ever portable GPS dog fence and tracking collar featuring the brand's patented AccuGuard™ technology – the most accurate GPS fence technology available anywhere. For the first time, dog lovers have the option to bring this lifesaving technology along with them outside their own yard, while monitoring their dogs' real-time location in the My PetSafe® mobile app.

The world's safest GPS fence + tracking system available now, from PetSafe

The culmination of over 25 years of pioneering innovation, Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is the latest and most versatile addition to the PetSafe® Guardian® GPS family of pet fence products. The brand now offers a GPS fence option that will keep dogs safe at home and on the go, so homebodies and travelers alike can keep their dogs safe with the freedom to create and store up to 20 custom GPS boundaries anywhere. In addition, the new Guardian® GPS + Tracking offers the ability to track a dog's movement wherever they are, from the backyard to the beach, the park and beyond.

Unlike competitors, Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is powered by AccuGuard™ technology. This lifesaving, AI-driven innovation combines GPS satellite data and motion detection to provide the most accurate GPS fence technology ever, able to predict when your dog is approaching the fence boundary earlier than competitors and far before a pet has potentially breached a boundary. That means industry-best protection in tree cover, the lowest risk of false corrections inside the fence boundary, and the lowest risk of a dog running past the boundary. Everything about this technology is designed to allow dogs to enjoy off-leash play safely inside a secure, wireless GPS boundary.

PetSafe Brands™ CEO Rob Candelino says of the historic launch, "We're thrilled to make the world safer than ever for dogs everywhere with our latest GPS fence innovation. We saw that existing GPS fences on the market were not providing the lifesaving protection that pet parents expect and that dogs deserve. With 11 million dogs protected and counting, we've been in the lifesaving business for over 25 years. Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is the latest addition to our famous legacy of safer, happier dogs all over the world."

Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is just one of many exciting innovations PetSafe® has recently launched. Others include:

ScoopFree® Premium Natural Cat Litter – For cat parents who want superior odor control in a 100% natural litter without added chemicals, scents or dyes

Outlast™ Pumpless Pet Fountain – The first-ever pet fountain that provides a continuous flow of ion-filtered water without a hard-to-clean submerged pump

Easy Walk® Comfort No-Pull Harness – The legendary harness name that's helped over 17 million dogs stop pulling, now more comfortable than ever

Following the company's recent rebranding, (formerly Radio Systems Corporation), PetSafe Brands™ has ramped up its mission to provide an ever-growing portfolio of pet technology that meets and exceeds the expectations of today's tech-savvy pet parents. As Candelino touts, "With numerous new connected products being launched this year and many more on the horizon, at PetSafe Brands™, we are truly at the forefront of innovation when it comes to unleashing joy for pets and the people who love them."

Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is available starting May 1 at pet retailers nationwide, on Amazon.com, Chewy.com and PetSafe.com for $499.00 with a monthly subscription of $9.99 or $89.00 for the year.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is the flagship retail brand of PetSafe Brands™, the world's leading cat and dog products supplier. As a family of consumer brands that also includes Invisible Fence Brand®, SportDOG®, Kurgo® and Premier Pet®, PetSafe Brands™ is dedicated to unleashing joy for pet families everywhere by keeping pets healthy, safe and happy for a lifetime.

Contact:

Janna Chollet

917-826-8511

[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe