PetSafe® Partners with LARSON to Launch All-In-One Pet Storm Door

Combining a traditional storm door and pet flap into one cohesive design, the PetSafe® Pet Storm Door by LARSON eliminates the need to cut into doors or walls for an easy-to-install option. The virtually maintenance-free design features a heavy-duty aluminum frame, tempered glass and a durable screen that is three times stronger than standard material and is reversible for top or bottom ventilation.

"The partnership between PetSafe® and LARSON makes perfect sense because we both have a commitment to delivering the best in our respective industries," says Tracey Quillin, PetSafe® Doors Category Manager. "Pet owners will love giving their dogs and cats the freedom to come and go as they please with a product that is covering their needs in terms of convenience, durability and good looks."

Created to complement any style home, the product's soft, tinted pet flap includes a magnetic bar closure, weather-stripping along the opening and a slide-in closing panel to ensure an energy-efficient option. Additionally, the PetSafe® Pet Storm Door by LARSON includes a functional bottom expander to adjust to uneven sills.

The PetSafe® Pet Storm Door by LARSON is available in two sizes, fits standard door measurements of 32 or 36 inches wide by 81 inches tall, and works for most pets up to 100 pounds.

This product is available for purchase on Amazon now.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is one of the most trusted pet brands globally. Dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com .

Media Contact:

Sav McBride

(615) 385-1100 ex. 2409

media@petsafe.net

SOURCE PetSafe

Related Links

http://www.petsafe.com

