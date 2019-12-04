PetSafe® Ricochet Electronic Dog Toy Honored with Pet Business Industry Recognition Award

Pet Business is one of the most trusted names in the pet industry, highlighting noteworthy pet products at the forefront of the field with its anticipated annual Industry Recognition Awards. Awards are granted by Pet Business editors who curate a list of top products from a number of new releases, trade show debuts and best sellers, from there selecting outstanding winners within each category.

"We strive to enhance the well-being of pets and pet parents with each new product we release," says Krista Nixon, category manager for toys and behavior. "It's an honor to receive this award from Pet Business that highlights the most innovative products the industry has to offer—especially as we head into a new year filled with exciting releases around the corner."

The PetSafe® Ricochet Electronic Dog Toy challenges dogs mentally and physically with its one-of-a-kind interactive design. When your furry friend investigates one of the two included toys, sensors cue the other paired toy to make an exciting squeak sound. When the dog pounces on second toy, the sound will bounce back to the first, ensuring stimulating playtime as the pup works to solve the puzzle.

The PetSafe® Ricochet Electronic Dog Toy is available at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com .

Media Contact:

Sav McBride

(615) 385-1100 ex. 2409

media@petsafe.net

SOURCE PetSafe