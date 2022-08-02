PetScreening Announces Integration With ResMan

Integration to one-of-a-kind screening platform will be available to all customers of leading property management platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has integrated with ResMan , a leading property management platform that helps conventional multifamily and affordable housing managers operate more efficiently and deliver higher rates of return to investors.

With the integration, the innovative PetScreening platform will be available to all ResMan customers. ResMan enables property teams to manage all aspects of property marketing, leasing, operations—and now, pet processes.

"As apartment operators become increasingly pet-passionate, it is more important than ever to efficiently manage pet processes onsite," said Elizabeth Francisco, chief engagement officer for Inhabit IQ, parent company of ResMan. "From accurately tracking pet populations to managing accommodation animal requests, these tasks can be burdensome and time-consuming for onsite associates. We're excited for our customers to have access to PetScreening's wide range of services because the solution offers the most pet-friendly, pet-responsible environment on the market and alleviates the load for property teams."

PetScreening is a free service for owners/operators and will continue to be throughout the integration. The integration will help ResMan customers maximize applicant and resident accountability and further enhance compliance.

Through the PetScreening platform, rental applicants enter information about their pets and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property. Evaluating pets on an individual basis greatly assists properties that are considering eschewing standard restrictions in favor of more forward-thinking policies favored by today's residents.

"Pet and assistance animal management now has become simpler than ever for property managers on the ResMan platform," said David Stunja, chief operating officer at PetScreening. "We're eager to integrate with such a trusted, innovative leader in the property management software space, and this will even further streamline pet and assistance animal management for mutual clients. Our team is genuinely excited to work with ResMan's sizable contingent of property management teams."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening streamlines the assistance animal reasonable accommodation request review process while following HUD & FHAct guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

About ResMan

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

