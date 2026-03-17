PetScreening Named 2026 Commercial Real Estate Technology Influencer by GlobeSt.

Leading rental housing pet screening and compliance platform recognized for innovation in multifamily, short-term rental and proptech markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, the rental housing industry's leading pet screening, assistance animal compliance and pet policy management platform, today announced it has been named a 2026 Influencer in Commercial Real Estate Technology by GlobeSt.

The GlobeSt. Influencers in Commercial Real Estate Technology awards recognize companies, teams and individuals driving measurable impact across commercial real estate (CRE) through innovative technology solutions. Honorees are featured on GlobeSt.com and across the publication's digital newsletters.

"We often hear from operators that they want to welcome pets but also need a clear, consistent way to manage risk and compliance," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "Being recognized by GlobeSt. reinforces that this is not just a trend. It's an important shift happening across rental housing, and we are proud to help lead that change and to support our clients as they build more pet-friendly, operationally strong communities."

The honor marks PetScreening's second appearance as a GlobeSt. Influencer in Commercial Real Estate Technology, as the company was also recognized in 2024. In addition, GlobeSt. also named PetScreening as a Multifamily Real Estate Influencer just more than a year ago.

PetScreening also makes regular appearances on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

National Reach and Impact Drive Recognition

PetScreening's extensive national footprint played a role in its recent recognition by GlobeSt. Since launching in 2017, PetScreening has become the most widely adopted pet policy management platform in the U.S. rental housing industry. The company supports one in seven rental units nationwide and serves more than 7.6 million apartments and rental homes across approximately 28,000 rental communities and properties.

PetScreening's platform enables property owners and operators to:

Standardize pet screening and assistance animal verification

Strengthen fair housing and compliance processes

Manage risk through streamlined pet and animal processes

Capture and optimize pet-related revenue

Improve operational efficiency across leasing teams

The company estimates it has helped owners and operators capture more than $87.9 million in pet-related revenue that may otherwise have gone unrealized.

Expanding Pet Screening Technology into Short-Term and Vacation Rentals

In addition to its strong presence in multifamily housing, PetScreening recently expanded into the short-term rental and vacation rental markets, fast-growing segments of the broader commercial real estate and hospitality ecosystem.

The company now provides verified pet screening and compliance tools designed specifically for short-term rental operators, where pets are common but policies are often inconsistent or unenforced. The expansion creates new revenue optimization opportunities while strengthening risk management and documentation standards.

About PetScreening

PetScreening is the rental housing industry's leading platform for managing pets and assistance animals. The platform standardizes pet risk assessment with digital Pet Profiles and FIDO Scores®, streamlines assistance animal reviews in compliance with HUD and Fair Housing guidelines, and helps identify unauthorized pets, all while supporting more pet-inclusive communities. Learn more at petscreening.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening