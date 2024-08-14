PetScreening Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranking underscores company's explosive growth and impact in the rental-housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This marks the third consecutive year PetScreening has appeared on the list.

PetScreening finished No. 586 on the list, which ranks companies based on their revenue growth rate from 2020 to 2023. The company experienced a 773% growth in revenue during that time frame. PetScreening ranked No. 63 among software companies, No. 18 in North Carolina and No. 11 in the greater Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area of North Carolina and South Carolina.

"We are genuinely honored to appear on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year, while also ranking highly among the fastest-growing companies in our immediate area," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "This recognition reflects our long-time associates and newcomers alike, each of whom have helped fuel our growth and further innovate our one-of-a-kind solution for the rental-housing industry. It's our mission to remain on an upward trajectory and continue to add forward-thinking features to our unique platform."

Through the PetScreening platform, rental applicants enter information about their pets, and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess the risk posed by a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property.

Evaluating pets on an individual basis greatly assists properties considering forgoing standard restrictions in favor of more forward-thinking policies favored by today's residents. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to efficiently review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

"Appearing on the Inc. 5000 for a third consecutive year underscores the impact our platform has made in the multifamily industry and the rental-housing sector as a whole," said David Stunja, chief operating officer at PetScreening. "We will always seek feedback from our clients who use PetScreening and those considering it, so we can continue to augment our powerful solution that helps promote a pet-friendly and pet-responsible environment. Recognition like this is humbling and encourages us to continue to innovate."

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score™ for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

