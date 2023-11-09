PetScreening Ranked No. 123 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Ranking demonstrates company's explosive growth in the rental housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has been ranked No. 123 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. The list, now in its 29th year, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Companies are ranked based on their percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. PetScreening's revenues increased by 1,195% during that timeframe. This marks the second consecutive year that PetScreening has appeared on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company was ranked No. 109 last year.

"It is an immense honor to make the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for a second consecutive year," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "This ranking is powerful evidence of how well our software is fulfilling a need in the multifamily and rental housing industries. Renters are demanding pet-inclusive homes, and owners and operators have to provide welcoming environments while also effectively managing risk. PetScreening helps them do just that, and that is why we are growing so exponentially."

Through the PetScreening platform, rental applicants enter information about their pets, and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions regarding breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess the risk posed by a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property. Evaluating pets on an individual basis greatly assists properties that are considering forgoing standard restrictions in favor of more forward-thinking policies favored by today's residents. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to efficiently and thoroughly review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

The Deloitte 2023 Technology Fast 500 ranking is one of several recent honors for PetScreening and its leaders. In August, the company announced it had been named to the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year . Last month, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum named Senior Director of Multifamily Pat Patterson a 2023 Multifamily Influencer .

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, MRI, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio, Buildium and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Media contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening