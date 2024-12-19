PetScreening Ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

Ranking reflects company's continued growth in the rental-housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has been ranked No. 151 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list . The list, now in its 30th year, ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Companies are ranked based upon their percentage of fiscal-year revenue growth over three years, from 2020 to 2023. PetScreening's revenues increased by 773% during that timeframe. This marks the third consecutive year that PetScreening has appeared on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company was ranked No. 123 last year and No. 109 in 2022.

"We are thrilled and honored to appear on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for a third consecutive year," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "This is a prestigious and well-regarded list, and our inclusion is further validation that our platform is making a positive impact in the rental-housing space. The demand for pet-friendliness and forward-thinking policies have never been higher, and we will continue to address that need and position rental properties to be on the cutting edge of pet inclusivity."

Through the PetScreening platform, rental applicants enter information about their pets, and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions regarding breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess the risk posed by a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property.

Evaluating pets on an individual basis greatly assists properties that are considering forgoing standard restrictions in favor of more forward-thinking policies favored by today's residents. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to efficiently and thoroughly review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

The Deloitte 2024 Technology Fast 500 ranking is one of several recent honors for PetScreening and its leaders. In August, the company announced it had been named to the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year . PetScreening was also recently named a Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum , which also named Director of Education and Enterprise Sales Victoria Cowart, CPM, a Woman of Influence . The company also received several 2024 honors from the Charlotte Business Journal, which anointed Bradford as one of Charlotte's Most Admired CEOs and a top innovator as part of the Journal's Power 100 program. Additionally, Ellen Sondee was named a CFO of the Year by the CBJ.

