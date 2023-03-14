PetScreening Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

Certification Demonstrates Company's Commitment to Data Security

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced the successful completion of its Type 1 SOC 2 audit.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"At PetScreening, we are extremely dedicated to investing in the technologies, processes and best practices that provide data maximum protection," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "The successful completion of our SOC 2 audit demonstrates our laser focus on doing absolutely everything we can to ensure information and data remains secure on our platform."

PetScreening is the nation's leading centralized database that analyzes pet-related risk in rental housing. Through PetScreening, a rental applicant enters information about their pets during the application process and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed and weight, and analyzes the behavior history of the pet and pet owner. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50.For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Media contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening