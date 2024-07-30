PetScreening's Ellen Sondee Named a Charlotte CFO of the Year

Chief Financial Officer Recognized by Charlotte Business Journal in the StartUp Category

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced that Ellen Sondee has been named a Charlotte CFO of the Year by the Charlotte Business Journal.

Sondee was recognized in the startup category, representing PetScreening's standing as the leading pet-tech provider in the rental-housing industry. Winners were honored at the Charlotte Business Journal's CFO of the Year Awards dinner on July 18 and will be further recognized as part of a special report by the publication.

"I am profoundly honored and humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Charlotte Business Journal," Sondee said. "PetScreening had already become a key player in the rental-housing space prior to my arrival in 2022, and I've had the pleasure of helping this dynamic company take additional steps forward by lending my expertise to the financial side of the equation. I look forward to bringing strategic leadership and experience as PetScreening continues to innovate and emerge in the industry."

Sondee is responsible for managing the wide array of financial activities at PetScreening, including strategic financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, cost management, financial strategy, tax compliance and risk management. Among her numerous contributions in her two years with the company, the UCLA graduate had a clean first-year company audit with no material adjustments, and she implemented a new human resources information system and a new budgeting and forecasting system.

She also has played a pivotal role as PetScreening continues to grow. The company's headcount has risen nearly 50% since her inception and could double by the end of 2024 as PetScreening continues to pursue new markets. This has required Sondee to closely manage cash flow and projections to ensure the company is financially positioned to expand at an accelerated pace.

"Ellen has made an immediate impact and unequivocally is deserving of this award," said John Bradford, founder and CEO, PetScreening, who was recently named one of Charlotte's Most Admired CEOs by the CBJ. "She has deftly handled the challenging tasks associated with our growth and has done so with a smile on her face. Her acumen and forward-thinking approach are things we're thankful to have and never take for granted."

Nominees for CBJ's annual award must have served a minimum period of three years as CFO or equivalent title during their career and must be a current full-time and exclusive employee of the nominating company.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

