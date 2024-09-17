PetScreening's John Bradford Named a Power 100 Innovator

Founder and CEO Recognized by Charlotte Business Journal's 2024 Power 100 Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced that Founder and CEO John Bradford has been named a top innovator by the Charlotte Business Journal's 2024 Power 100 program.

PetScreening, launched in 2017 by Bradford, is the rental-housing industry's premier software solution for efficient pet management and creating pet-inclusive environments. In 2022, Bradford launched FidoAlert (for dogs) and TabbyAlert (for cats), representing the nation's first free, text-enabled network to help reunite lost pets with their owners. The platform has already brought more than 40,000 lost dogs and cats home.

"Innovation has always been my passion, and it's both exciting and humbling to receive this honor from the Charlotte Business Journal," Bradford said. "While our team is proud of what we have accomplished so far at PetScreening, we're ambitious about continuing to push the innovation curve. It's our mission to continue platform expansion into additional segments of the property management space, including affordable, manufactured, student and military housing, all while helping them to create more innovative policies that enhance the lives of pets and their owners."

Bradford, an elected member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, has significantly contributed to the growth of Charlotte's innovation economy by continually hiring top talent for the PetScreening team. The company has grown to more than 120 employees as it continues to address a defined market need in the rental-housing space. Bradford has received numerous honors for his work at PetScreening, including recognition as one of the CBJ's Most Admired CEOs earlier this year, and the company has accumulated several prestigious awards under his guidance, including several appearances on the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing companies.

"John always demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit, aiming to create solutions that improve the lives of those who use them," said David Stunja, COO of PetScreening. "By addressing real-world problems with creative yet simple solutions, John has helped reshape the pet technology space, especially in the rental housing industry. It will be exciting to see the additional innovations he has in the pipeline."

The Power 100 is the CBJ's annual program that recognizes the region's professional leaders in various categories, with the 2024 awards focusing on innovators. According to the publication, the honorees were selected from the region's institutions of all sizes, ranging from top corporate and business executives to startup founders and nonprofit, civic and political leaders.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

