PetScreening's John Bradford Named One of Charlotte's Most Admired CEOs

Company Founder Recognized by Charlotte Business Journal in Technology Category

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced that John Bradford has been named one of Charlotte's Most Admired CEOs by the Charlotte Business Journal.

Bradford was recognized in the technology category, representing PetScreening's status as the leading pet-tech provider in the rental-housing industry. Winners were honored at the recent Charlotte Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs Awards dinner and will be further recognized as part of the publication's special report this month.

"I am humbled to receive this honor from the Charlotte Business Journal, and as always, the credit goes to our wonderful associates who enable PetScreening to thrive," Bradford said. "We've assembled an amazing Pack that has enabled us to become an invaluable partner for rental-housing operators while continuing to push the technological boundaries in the space. We've always championed PetScreening as more than just a tech company—it is a place where we believe everyone deserves an opportunity, should have fun, laugh more and make their mark."

Bradford, who founded PetScreening in 2017, has built and cultivated the first-of-its-kind technology platform for pet-friendly property owners and managers. More than 5.5 million apartment homes spanning over 23,000 communities across all 50 states now utilize the platform to better manage their pet population while creating a more responsible pet-inclusive environment. Bradford's background in property management has ensured that PetScreening is optimally designed to meet the unique needs of the industry, and the company estimates it has helped property managers and operators capture more than $72 million in pet-related revenue that otherwise would have been lost without utilizing the PetScreening platform.

Bradford has spearheaded a variety of capital-raising initiatives as the company continues to expand and experience exponential revenue growth. Exemplifying the growth, PetScreening's current 23,000-square foot office accommodates 115 employees and more than 50 in-office dogs. The company's emergence was reflected by a pair of honors in 2023, when PetScreening ranked No. 485 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 123 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company's robust culture also has been recognized, including an appearance in the Charlotte Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work.

"John is a tremendous leader and makes it easy for his associates," said Pat Patterson, director of multifamily for PetScreening. "He creates an entertaining environment, but also one that exhibits extreme trust and enables team members to thrive. We're confident that he'll never rest on his laurels—he's always seeking ways to push the envelope even further in the pet space and on the technology front."

Bradford makes an impact in the local community, as well, and is currently serving his fourth term as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives (Mecklenburg County, District 98). He is also part of several committees and philanthropic groups. As part of PetScreening's social mission, he innovated the first-ever "Amber Alert for Pets" system. To date, FidoAlert (dogs) and TabbyAlert (cats) have reunited over 35,000 lost pets with their owners.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

