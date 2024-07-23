PetScreening's Victoria Cowart Recognized as Woman of Influence

GlobeSt. Honors Cowart's Wide Range of Contributions to the Apartment Industry and Beyond

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced that Director of Education and Enterprise Sales Victoria Cowart, CPM, has been named to GlobeSt.'s Women of Influence Class of 2024.

Cowart, who was honored in the Consultant/Advisor/Independent Professional category, spearheads PetScreening's efforts to educate rental-housing companies and industry groups about assistance animals, pet-revenue management and the Fair Housing and risk-management issues surrounding pets and assistance animals.

Cowart and the other honorees are profiled in a feature article on GlobeSt.com and will gain additional recognition in the publication's email newsletters and social media platforms. Additionally, the 2024 Women of Influence will be honored at the annual GlobeSt. Women of Influence awards dinner in Lake Tahoe, Calif., on July 23.

"I am thrilled to receive this honor from GlobeSt. alongside some of the brightest minds the industry has to offer," Cowart said. "The Influencer awards are widely respected in the industry, and it's certainly humbling to be included. I look forward to continuing to educate multifamily organizations about the industry's various pet-related issues and opportunities, and PetScreening has been an amazing platform to spread the knowledge."

In addition to her contributions at PetScreening, Cowart has held numerous leadership roles with local, state and national apartment associations. She is also a graduate of the NAAEI Advance Facilitator Training and the NAA Lyceum Program. Cowart is passionate about helping the multifamily industry conquer mental health issues and recently became certified to teach the National Council for Mental Wellbeing's Mental Health First Aid curriculum to rental-housing companies and industry associations.

"Victoria wears many hats and is passionate about every initiative she undertakes," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "She is a vibrant leader who genuinely loves to educate people, whether it's introducing them to a fresh topic or expanding their knowledge of a topic they're already familiar with. Her goal is not only to acquire as much knowledge as she can, but to pass it along and make a significant impact."

The 2024 Women of Influence were selected by GlobeSt.'s advisory board and senior editors based on how well they achieved goals and displayed ingenuity, how impactful their work has been and various other facets of their impact and overall excellence. This awards program has recognized a growing number of commercial real estate female professionals for their achievements since 1983.

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

