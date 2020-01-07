PetSmart CEO J.K. Symancyck to speak at premier luncheon series hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart CEO J.K. Symancyck will speak at the first Economic Club of Phoenix luncheon of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Symancyk joined PetSmart as president and CEO in June 2018 and became a member of the company's board of directors. A consumer retail veteran with more than 25 years of industry experience managing complex retail operations, including his previous role as CEO of Academy Sports + Outdoors, Symancyk has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to lead companies, drive profitable growth, and improve the organizational performance of internal teams at large, multi-channel consumer businesses.

Previously, he served as president of Meijer, where he was responsible for leading all aspects of the retailer. Symancyck also held management positions at Walmart, including Sam's Club and Walmart International.

Symancyck graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas.

Register now for the ECP luncheon, which will be held at the Camelback Golf Club in Scottsdale from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Reporters and photojournalists interested in attending the Economic Forecast Luncheon are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing Shay Moser at shay.moser@asu.edu.

About the Economic Club of Phoenix

More information about the Economic Club of Phoenix and its speaker series can be found at econclubphx.org . The Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon will be held on May 5, 2020.

The Economic Club of Phoenix speaker series, hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business, is celebrating its 35th anniversary and has become the preeminent Arizona forum for the exchange of ideas about business and the economy.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu .

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 56,000 associates and operates more than 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

For more information/media contacts:

Kim Steinmetz, W. P. Carey School of Business

kim.steinmetz@asu.edu (480) 965-5464

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

shay.moser@asu.edu

(480) 965-3963

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Related Links

https://wpcarey.asu.edu

