Local animal shelters bring adoptable pets into PetSmart stores July 20-26, with a special spotlight on cats amid new Top Cat-Loving Cities data

PHOENIX, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Charities® is once again bringing local shelters and rescues into PetSmart stores during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week (July 20-26) to help adoptable pets meet potential pet parents.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Returns as Kitten Season Peaks Nationwide

As showcased in PetSmart's recently released Top Cat-Loving Cities ranking, the data tells a clear story: cat adoption is on the rise across the country. Both the new rankings data and July National Adoption Week land during the height of "kitten season" – the summer stretch when most kittens are born and shelters often reach capacity. Each in-store adoption opens space and resources for a shelter or rescue to care for its next pet in need, lightening the load during this period of peak intake.

"Cats are becoming increasingly popular companions because they fit so well into a wide variety of lifestyles," said Patrick Bell, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. "They bring joy, affection, and personality into our homes, and they can thrive in many living situations, including apartments and smaller spaces. If you're looking to add a new pet to your home, we encourage people to visit their local PetSmart store this National Adoption Week. Especially during the height of kitten season, adoption helps get more pets into loving homes while supporting the life-saving work of community partners."

"We're proud to sponsor PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week and stand behind the shelter partners and volunteers working tirelessly to find kittens and other pets loving homes," said Meghan Lehman, senior manager, U.S. Shelter Brand Engagement at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "To help every newly adopted cat and dog get a healthy start, Hill's is happy to provide adopter kits, including a starter bag of Hill's Science Diet, for all new pet parents who adopt in-store during this special week."

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details

During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, thousands of local shelters will bring adoptable pets including dogs, cats, kittens and puppies into nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with the adoptable pets with staff and volunteers available to help educate potential adopters on any pet care needs.

Dates: July 20-26, 2026

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit PetSmart.com to find the closest store.

Those interested in other ways to support adoptable pets can still make an impact by donating funds to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.org . They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities.org/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centers and events.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped 11 million pets (and counting) connect with loving families. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Its efforts connect pets with loving homes, improve access to affordable veterinary care, and support families in times of crises with access to pet food, shelter, and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its mission, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has received a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator consecutively since 2003— placing it among the top one percent of rated charities.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities, Inc.