Kicking off National Pet Preparedness Month, the new $2.8 million grant will expand pet-inclusive disaster services and resources for pet families.

PHOENIX, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To help more people and their pets when disaster strikes, PetSmart Charities® has renewed its support of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program with a three year, $2.8 million grant.

PetSmart Charities Renews Partnership with American Red Cross to Help Families and Pets Facing Emergencies

Access to pet-inclusive disaster resources can be the deciding factor in whether families seek shelter that can keep every family member safe — including pets. In fact, 90% of pet parents share they wouldn't leave their home during a disaster if they couldn't bring their pets with them. The new grant funding will help the Red Cross better support people with pets before, during and after disasters both big and small. This builds on an initial commitment that helped integrate pets into emergency response efforts, including adding pet-friendly shelter designation to the Red Cross Emergency App.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and pet parents are encouraged to plan for emergencies using the PetSmart Charities pet preparedness checklist, and by downloading the Red Cross Emergency App to receive real-time emergency alerts and identify pet-friendly shelters hosted by the Red Cross. Pet parents can download the app by texting "GETEMERGENCY" to 90999.

"For millions of families, leaving their pets behind isn't an option," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "No one should ever have to choose between their own safety and their beloved pets during a disaster. Over the last three years, we've seen what can happen when we work together to keep families together and safe, including more than 14,000 overnight pet stays in shelters hosted by Red Cross. Additionally, we helped Red Cross train 14 pet liaisons across the country who are ready to deploy and support shelters during disasters to help pets and people reunite, rehabilitate and recover."

Renewed Partnership Focus Areas:

The partnership and grant funding will support five key areas designed to make disaster response more pet-inclusive nationwide to ensure more families stay together when needed most:

Disaster sheltering and pet supplies : Funding will help provide pet supplies to Red Cross run shelters as quickly as possible following a disaster to support accommodating pets, and provide pet comfort kits to allow for quick access to pet supplies like a slip lead, food and water bowls and an enrichment/de-stress toy or activity in the wake of an evacuation or disaster.

: Funding will help provide pet supplies to Red Cross run shelters as quickly as possible following a disaster to support accommodating pets, and provide pet comfort kits to allow for quick access to pet supplies like a slip lead, food and water bowls and an enrichment/de-stress toy or activity in the wake of an evacuation or disaster. Disaster financial services : Through the Red Cross RC Care case management system, funding may help families with pet-related expenses while in shelters, hotels, temporary housing or when transitioning to more permanent housing.

: Through the Red Cross RC Care case management system, funding may help families with pet-related expenses while in shelters, hotels, temporary housing or when transitioning to more permanent housing. Pet preparedness education : The partnership will help educate the public on preparing for disasters with pets and locating pet-friendly shelters through the Red Cross Emergency App.

: The partnership will help educate the public on preparing for disasters with pets and locating pet-friendly shelters through the Red Cross Emergency App. Staffing, disaster training and readiness : Funding will help embed pet-inclusive planning across Red Cross disaster operations, including training, disaster content development and collaboration across sheltering, resident transition, external relations and other disaster response functions.

: Funding will help embed pet-inclusive planning across Red Cross disaster operations, including training, disaster content development and collaboration across sheltering, resident transition, external relations and other disaster response functions. Updating disaster platforms: The grant will support improvements to Red Cross disaster data systems, including adding pet shelter designations to the Red Cross website enhancing pet-related data collection and analytics, and improving system integrations across Red Cross disaster platforms.

"The American Red Cross responds to a disaster every 10 minutes on average, and families — including those with pets — are relying on us now more than ever," said Brad Kiserman, vice president of disaster operations and logistics for the American Red Cross. "With PetSmart Charities' support, we're helping families prepare for emergencies and find relief when it's needed most so they can stay connected and comforted as they begin their road to recovery."

For more information on keeping pets safe during a crisis and to download a pet preparedness checklist, visit PetSmart Charities here.

About PetSmart Charities



PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Its efforts connect pets with loving homes, improve access to affordable veterinary care, and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter, and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its mission, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has received a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator each year consecutively since 2003 — placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To donate or learn more, visit: petsmartcharities.org

About the American Red Cross



The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to people affected by disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches lifesaving skills; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities, Inc.