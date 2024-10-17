PetSmart Charities Reaches 11 Million Pet Adoptions Ahead of National Adoption Week

Coinciding with the nonprofit's 30th year connecting pets and people, the milestone adoption family will be awarded free pet food for a year from Hill's Pet Nutrition

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Charities®, the leading funder of animal welfare in the U.S., today announced the 11 millionth pet adoption as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. The milestone adoption comes ahead of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week (Oct. 21 – 27), when potential pet parents are invited to meet adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations at local PetSmart stores across the country.

As the 11 millionth pet adoption, Jon Pepper adopted Sammy through a PetSmart Charities adoption event in Philadelphia. The nonprofit encourages potential pet parents to visit a PetSmart store to meet adoptable pets during National Adoption Week, October 21-27. (Mark Stehle/AP Content Services for PetSmart Charities)

PetSmart Charities' 11 Millionth Adoption

Jon Pepper, a bus driver with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority and lifelong dog lover, visited his local PetSmart store in Philadelphia during a recent adoption event. Pepper recently lost his beloved chihuahua, Penny, and wasn't expecting to grow his fur-family until he saw Sammy, a loveable, friendly dog available for adoption through local adoption partner, ACCT Philly. According to Pepper, Sammy was "clearly the star of the event." He knew right away she was meant to join his family as a companion to himself and his other dog, Heidi.

"If I've had a rough day, I go home and they're so happy to see me. They just make everything better," said Pepper. Sammy's energetic and loving personality not only made her a star that day, but she became the 11 millionth pet adopted through PetSmart Charities. Now she and Pepper join a special pack of milestone pet adoption families that represent the impact of thriving partnerships between PetSmart, PetSmart Charities and local shelters and rescues.

"It's a meaningful moment to celebrate the millions of families who have opened their hearts to 11 million pets in need of homes as we continue to celebrate PetSmart Charities' 30th anniversary," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. "We're grateful for our local shelter partners that give compassionate care to adoptable pets as they wait for people to love. We know Sammy, and all the other pets adopted this National Adoption Week, will bring so much joy to their new families."

In celebration of this milestone, Hill's Pet Nutrition is awarding Sammy and her family with complimentary pet food for an entire year. PetSmart will also grant Pepper with VIPP (Very Important Pet Parent) status, the highest tier benefit in PetSmart's free Treats Rewards Loyalty Program, until the end of 2025.

"We are proud to support PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week and celebrate the remarkable milestone of the 11 millionth adoption—an inspiring dog from a partner of both Hill's and PetSmart Charities', ACCT Philly," said Courtney Suthoff, Director of US Communications and Shelter at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Yet, millions of pets still await loving homes. We hope this National Adoption Week ignites a wave of compassion and new beginnings for these deserving animals."

For 30 years, PetSmart Charities has facilitated in-store adoptions in partnership with local animal welfare organizations. The in-store adoption program was launched following a promise made by PetSmart founders to refrain from selling dogs and cats. Instead, local shelter and rescue partners bring adoptable pets into stores to meet potential pet parents. The program has successfully helped millions of pet parents make connections with pets that make perfect matches for their families.

Millions of Pets Are Still in Need of Loving Homes

According to the 2024 Hill's Pet Nutrition State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report, consumers agree that animal shelters work tirelessly to ensure the pets in their care are as happy and healthy as possible. In 2023, 6.5 million animals entered shelters, and the pressing need for adoption continues.

The report also noted that local animal shelters across the U.S. are currently experiencing unprecedented overcrowding due to prolonged stays in shelters. Adopting from a PetSmart Charities adoption partner during National Adoption Week can not only grow a family, but also save lives and support local animal shelters.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details

During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, thousands of local shelters will bring adoptable shelter pets, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and various small pets to PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Dates: October 21 - 27, 2024

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit PetSmart.com to find a store near you.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org .

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

ABOUT HILL'S PET NUTRITION

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities, Inc.